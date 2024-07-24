{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

Amateurs at the Royal International – Connemara lifts his third Hickstead title, with home-produced Fell in reserve

Alex Robinson Alex Robinson

    • A Connemara pony returned to the Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) stage to claim the 2024 UKPH/Anthony Evans Insurance amateur riders M&M championship with his owner on board.

    Megan White steered her own home-produced dun gelding Thunderbolt Fairy Robin Bambi before judges Angela Calvert (ride) and Anthea Derby (conformation) to hold onto a top initial pull after the go-round. This was the second time in their partnership that this consistent combination have won this crown.

    Back in 2021, Robin won this title under Lancashire-based Megan. Later that day, he scooped the overall young riders tricolour with junior jockey Grace Litherland in the saddle.

    Now 13, the Coral Bambi son is co-owned by Megan and her mother Suzanne White.

    He has been the pony to accelerate Megan to the top in showing. In 2018, the pair made their debut at the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) after winning three qualifiers and they also finished third in the SEIB Search For A Star championship at Your Horse Live.

    Greenholme Larry and Jessica Morgan finish in second place.

    Reserve for the 2024 UKPH/Anthony Evans Insurance amateur riders M&M championship was seven-year-old Fell pony Greenholme Larry, owned and ridden by Jessica Morgan.

    Third position was taken by another Connemara, Murvey Dodgy, a nine-year-old by Banks Timber ridden by his owner Heather Carey-Gwyther.

    More to follow on this story…

    You may also be interested to read…

    Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the Paris Olympics, Royal International, Burghley and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now

    Alex Robinson
    Alex Robinson

    H&H showing editor
    Born and raised in the Lake District, Alex has grown up on the showing scene. She has qualified and competed ponies at the Royal International, Horse of the Year Show and Olympia and has first-hand knowledge of the current issues in the showing world as well as the horses, ponies and riders who compete in the sport. Alex joined H&H in January 2018 since when she has cemented its place as the leading equestrian publication for both showing reports and current showing news in the UK.
    Alex Robinson

    You may like...