



A Connemara pony returned to the Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) stage to claim the 2024 UKPH/Anthony Evans Insurance amateur riders M&M championship with his owner on board.

Megan White steered her own home-produced dun gelding Thunderbolt Fairy Robin Bambi before judges Angela Calvert (ride) and Anthea Derby (conformation) to hold onto a top initial pull after the go-round. This was the second time in their partnership that this consistent combination have won this crown.

Back in 2021, Robin won this title under Lancashire-based Megan. Later that day, he scooped the overall young riders tricolour with junior jockey Grace Litherland in the saddle.

Now 13, the Coral Bambi son is co-owned by Megan and her mother Suzanne White.

He has been the pony to accelerate Megan to the top in showing. In 2018, the pair made their debut at the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) after winning three qualifiers and they also finished third in the SEIB Search For A Star championship at Your Horse Live.

Reserve for the 2024 UKPH/Anthony Evans Insurance amateur riders M&M championship was seven-year-old Fell pony Greenholme Larry, owned and ridden by Jessica Morgan.

Third position was taken by another Connemara, Murvey Dodgy, a nine-year-old by Banks Timber ridden by his owner Heather Carey-Gwyther.

More to follow on this story…

You may also be interested to read…

