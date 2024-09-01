



Winning a supreme at the Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) is a dream for most riders and producers who compete in the show ring. This year’s horse and pony showdowns were as spectacular as ever, with each competitor putting on the performance of their lives in the hopes of capturing the three judges’ eyes, and earn their highest scores.

Craig Kiddier and Sue Tennant’s Mulberry Lane qualified for the horse supreme after winning the working hunter championship for the second year on the bounce. The pressure was on for huntsman Craig as he came forward for the supreme 12 months ago aboard “Obi” and the pair finished reserve, one mark off the title.

Obi, a nine-year-old sired by OBOS Quality, has been Craig’s ride for several seasons, though 2023 was the first time either of them had jumped at the RIHS before.

“Last year was the first time either of us had done the workers here, so to win and go champion was a dream come true,” said Craig, when he chatted to H&H’s showing editor Alex Robinson on episode 152 of The Horse & Hound Podcast. “The pressure coming back this year was immense.”

Earlier in the week at Hickstead, Craig and Obi also finished second in the middleweight hunter final, providing the pair with their first of three spins in the iconic main arena.

In the supreme, they were fifth to perform before the three judges, Philip Hilton, Joy Hall and Frances Youngs. Craig’s stand-out moment in his show was when he turned and headed towards the first fence of the Hickstead Derby course — a solid stone wall.

Craig explained how he planned his performance: “To be honest, I am a bit of a worrier in some ways, so the night before I was lying there thinking what could I do to make my show a little bit different. Last year, Obi did the most beautiful show, though I wanted to jump something this time. I spoke to one of the stewards about going up the bank and he said absolutely not, but I could go through the water. I thought that was a big ask for Obi to go from the grass, onto the rubber and into the water.”

At the last hour, the stewards conferred and said Craig could jump the wall if he wished.

“It was all very last minute and I hadn’t really planned where I was going to go; it kind of just happened. I galloped up the front, turned to the wall and I really didn’t get the best stride to it! But Obi said he could do this and he was just incredible. It was an amazing moment.”

2024 Royal International Horse Show supremes: pony winner Rosscon Copycat

In the pony supreme just moments later, history was made when producers David Jinks and Adam Forster of Team Jinks fielded both the supreme and reserve. Reise Shakespeare and show hunter pony champion Rosscon Copycat took the supreme, with Violet Mennie and mini supreme Newoak Midnight Blue, a lead rein contender handled by Adam, the reserve.

Both 19-year-old Reise and Violet and Adam finished their shows on scores of 26/30, prompting a rare ride-off. In the end, it was Reise and six-year-old Copycat who took the crown.

Adam also spoke on episode 152 of The Horse & Hound Podcast when he recalled going head-to-head with his teammate: “It was so special. It was a situation that may never be repeated again. Obviously we’re all incredibly competitive; Reise wanted to beat me and I wanted to beat Reise, but ultimately it’s coming back to the same yard.

“Reise has ridden for us since he was out of 12 handers and he’s come right up the ranks with us. I was very, very proud of him, and for producing both animals. Reise made me laugh after the supreme; he said ‘thank god you were running and we weren’t riding against each other as the result probably would have been very different’.”

