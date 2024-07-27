‘He’s the yard favourite’: first RIHS cob victory for top rider and easy-going gelding





Show horse specialist Vicky Smith won her third accolade of the 2024 Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) as a consistent and mannerly gelding headed a 21-strong 2024 RIHS BSHA maxi cob championship.

Vicky’s mount was Miranda Wallace’s A Red Knight. The nine-year-old is in his first season with Vicky, who adores him.

“He’s the yard favourite and everyone loves him; he’s so kind and makes our life very easy,” said Vicky, who stood reserve supreme coloured horse aboard Miranda’s Mysterie Van De Heuvel on Tuesday, and was reserve riding horse champion yesterday on Jane Davies’ home-bred mare Tremarl Timperni.

A Red Knight — who is known as Razzle at home — was based with Phoebe Price last season. He qualified for the RIHS final but his appearance didn’t quite go to plan.

“He was pulled in top last year with Phoebe and he got dropped to third, so I was worried that might happen again,” said Vicky. “He is an amazing ride; if you like something quieter he’ll drop down for you, but if you like something forward he’ll go up the gears a bit.”

He joined Team Smith after the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) in 2023.

“I jumped at the chance to have him,” said Vicky, who has steered him to wins at UK Ponies and Horses, North of England and Royal Bath and West this season so far. He was also second at Great Yorkshire.

Vicky has enjoyed a stellar run at this year’s show, as she explains: “Until yesterday, I’d won 10 times here in the coloured horses. Now, I’ve won in the riding horses and the cobs in the space of two days.”

Will Morton finished second in the 2024 RIHS maxi cob championship on pure-bred Irish Draught gelding Monarch In The Mist. The seven-year-old, who is owned by Rosamund Lane, was cob champion at Royal Windsor back in May.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout the Olympic Games, Royal International Horse Show and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the Paris Olympics, Royal International, Burghley and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now