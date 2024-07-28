



Two ponies from the same show team did battle in a rare ride-off during the 2024 RIHS Supreme Products supreme ridden pony championship for the Dick Saunders Trophy at the Agria Royal International Horse Show (RIHS).

Of the six contenders forward to perform for judges Philip Hilton, Joy Hall and Francis Youngs, two were representing show producers Adam Forster and David Jinks of Cheshire-based Team Jinks.

Charlene Mennie’s lead rein show hunter pony Newoak Midnight Blue — mini supreme just a half hour before the International Arena supreme — was the first to score 26/30. His mini jockey Violet Mennie was in perfect step with the six-year-old part-bred Dartmoor, handled throughout by Adam. They bay gelding never twitched a hair, despite the adoring crowd. During their show, Adam led the duo to the side of a towering show jump, Violet leaning over to touch the fence with the pony not taking a peep. Violet then waved to the grandstand crowd as they trotted by, with Adam holding the very end of the lead rein.

However, team mates, 19-year-old Reise Shakespeare and the Gribbin Family’s show hunter pony champion Rosscon Copycat, also a six-year-old, were there to put up a challenge. Last to go, 19-year-old Reise made use of the 153cm contender’s floating yet workman-like paces, and the mannerly gelding was on command throughout. Two gallops sealed the deal, and when their score was also called out of 26/30, it was time for the ride-off.

After a quick deliberation between the judges, Reise and the young star were the choices for this year’s title, with Violet, Adam and Midnight Blue in reserve.

“It’s been nine years since I was in the supreme,” said Reise, who was last show hunter pony champion here in 2015 on 122cm Thistledown Las Vegas. “This is also my last RIHS with the horse, as I’m out of the 153cm class next year. What a way to finish; he’s some horse.”

Reise planned his show prior to stepping into the supreme, but the ride-off wasn’t expected: “To ride-off with my producer was something else. Adam made me work for it! I’ll have to go some distance to top this week.”

Pony specialists Adam and David — for whom this was also a first RIHS supreme win — sourced Copycat from PJ Watson. He was second at both HOYS and the RIHS last season in his debut term in the show ring as a novice.

“He was performing so well last season that we could step him up, but this year’s he’s just been so superb,” added Reise.

Third in the 2024 RIHS supreme ridden pony championship on 25/30 was Leah May’s M&M supreme winner Nipna Mighty Oak and Sarah Parker, while joint fourth on scores of 23/30 were intermediate champions, Claudia De La Hey and Royal Illusion, and show pony champions, Molly Hendy and Rhod Equinox. On 19/30 were working hunter pony champions, Hannah Mackey and Ella’s Melody.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout the Olympic Games, Royal International Horse Show and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You might also be interested in:

‘It’s as special as ever’: celebrations as exquisite gelding is supreme hack at the RIHS ‘He’s the yard favourite’: first RIHS cob victory for top rider and easy-going gelding Meet the RIHS senior supreme: the 27-year-old part-bred Welsh who loves to jump ‘An amazing step forward for the breed’: young star wins inaugural RIHS Irish Draught supreme ‘I’ll never have another like him’: true hunter lifts RIHS worker title for a second time ‘I can’t stop smiling’: dream RIHS championship win for amateur and mare of a lifetime Grandmother watches granddaughter reign at RIHS on home-produced pony ‘He was just sublime today’: emotional RIHS victory for Jayne Ross and heavyweight star

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the Paris Olympics, Royal International, Burghley and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now