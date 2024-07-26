‘I’ll never have another like him’: true hunter lifts RIHS worker title for a second time





The exceptional partnership of Craig Kiddier and Mulberry Lane returned to the Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) to lift the 2024 RIHS Saracen Horse Feeds supreme working hunter championship for the second year in a row.

Vicky and Sue Tennant’s OBOS Quality nine-year-old jumped clear in the heavyweight class before returning to the International Arena to reign supreme once again. Yesterday, the on-form pair had finished second in the middleweight final, only confirming the gelding’s versatility and quality.

This year’s Kevin Millman-built track was a flowing test with challenges throughout, despite the permanent obstacles — including the hedge and the ditch — not being used on this occasion due to the ground conditions.

“It was testing with some questions, even though the ditch wasn’t in this time, but it still took some jumping,” Craig said. “You thought you were going clear, and then the skinny vertical going down the hill at the last was to finish. It confirmed that you’re never clear until you’re home!”

Last term, Obi and Craig finished their week at the RIHS as reserve supreme horse champions. On their outing ahead of this year’s final, they were champions at the Great Yorkshire for a second time.

“I’ll never, ever have another horse like him,” said Craig. “He was second yesterday in the middles, and champion in the workers today; they don’t make them like him very often.”

Craig admitted he felt the pressure ahead of this year’s RIHS final: “He’s quite hard to beat if he jumps clear as he’s so true to type, but you’ve got to get that clear. To be honest, anything can happen, but he’s done it. It still feels as special as ever. I had a few horses leave me at the start of the year, and I was a bit down about everything. But I get on Obi and he puts me back on a high.”

Obi hunts with the South Notts and Craig regularly showjumps him, too.

“He’s a lot stronger and more established this year,” Craig added.

The winning lightweight combination scored reserve in the 2024 RIHS supreme working hunter championship. This was Amy Tough aboard Sarah Robson’s Royal Diamond six-year-old Kalani K.

The second placed lightweight, Lucinda White’s Noble Queen Bee and Jasean Spraggett, and the second placed heavyweight, Lucinda Henson’s Blessed Spirit and Kieran Price, joined the championship.

