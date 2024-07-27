‘An amazing step forward for the breed’: young star wins inaugural RIHS Irish Draught supreme





The inaugural British Horse Feeds and Irish Draught Horse Society (IDHS) of Great Britain supreme ridden Irish Draught championship held on day five of the 2024 Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) welcomed top-class competition.

Making history by lifting the first-ever championship sash was Ingrid Shervington Jones’ home-bred six-year-old Goosey Gander, winner of the sport horse section, ridden by his producer Katie Jerram-Hunnable.

The final was introduced to the 2024 schedule by British Horse Feeds, breed enthusiast Simon Reynolds and the IDHS with the aim of nurturing and highlighting the breed. There were 13 qualifying opportunities held throughout the year for the two classes; pure-bred Irish draughts and Irish sport horses with a minimum of 25% Irish draught blood.

Goosey Gander — who is known as Basher at home — is a son of Crosstown Dancer-sired Corrindon Dancer and Grey Goose

“When I first heard about this final I was delighted, as I knew I had this lad to ride this season,” said Katie. “I think it’s an amazing step forward for this fantastic, versatile breed by giving them a presence at such a big, prestigious show. I feel honoured to have taken part in it, let alone win the title.

“The Irish Draught has had such an influence on our show hunter breeding,” Katie added. “All the showing community is here watching, too, and it’s been an amazing experience.”

Basher was sent to Katie via Wyn Morris to sell on. But when he arrived Ingrid approached Katie about showing him.

“I absolutely love him and he is just a legend,” said Katie, whose husband Chris Hunnable debuted him in the show ring last term before Katie took the reins. “I actually had The King’s hack entered here at Hickstead, but unfortunately it clashed and I particularly wanted to ride in the first RIHS Irish Draught final.”

Basher has had four wins from six outings this season. He’ll be aimed at the breed society’s championships before he will head to Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

Ingrid breeds few horses, as Katie explained: “She’s a small-scale breeder and Basher was bred on her chicken farm.”

Jono Fryer’s pure-bred gelding Dowdstown Purple finished reserve in the supreme ridden Irish Draught championship. The Crosstown Dancer nine-year-old, who is out of Dowdstown Jane, is enjoying his best RIHS run to date, having stood amateur supreme hunter champion the previous day.

Second in the sport horse final was Emma Gibson’s Greenall seven-year-old Greenhall All Business (Claire Oliver). Jo Baker’s former HOYS maxi cob winner Chantilly Sandman (Matthews Ainsworth) finished second in the pure-bred division.

