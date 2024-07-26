‘I can’t stop smiling’: dream RIHS championship win for amateur and mare of a lifetime





An amateur rider got the shock of her life when she was called forward to lift the 2024 RIHS De La Hey Family supreme riding horse championship at the Royal International Horse Show (RIHS).

Beauty therapist Sophie Openshaw, 24, steered her own and her mother Lynn Openshaw’s exquisite eight-year-old New Illusion (Lily) to the top of the small field en route to this year’s supreme title.

Judges were Melissa Richardson (ride) and Greer Taverner (conformation).

“She was exactly what I was looking for,” said Melissa. “She looked through her bridle, sat up and she rode as she watched. She was lovely and supple in my hand. She carried me, but with manners.”

At last year’s RIHS final, Sophie experienced a dream championship victory with Lily in the amateur riding horses. And she never imagined she’d be returning 12 months later to reign in open ranks.

Lily is a daughter of showjumping stallion Crackenthorpe Formula 1 and she was bred by Pam Prickett. Sophie and Lynn purchased her from Julie Guildford-Smith in December 2022.

“We jumped at the opportunity to buy her,” said Sophie.

She has been based with Team Moore in Cheshire for the duration of her career, and was formerly campaigned as an intermediate prior to Sophie’s acquisition of her.

“That was insane; I can’t stop smiling,” said Sophie, as she left the International Arena. “Lily is the easiest mare. She’s very laid back, but in these big grass rings her ears are on and she pings; she comes alive. I’m not a nervous jockey but I did believe that I couldn’t top last year.”

Sophie and Lily were initially pulled fourth in the small class, as Sophie explained: “She looked to ride incredibly for the judge. When they were pulling the horses forward, the initial top horse was still standing in the final line-up. I did think we might have been dropped out of the placings, so I was feeding Lily polos. When they called us into first I had to quickly put them away!

“I’ve always known Lily was good enough, but it was a complete shock to win in the opens, especially as I’m an amateur.”

Reserve for the 2024 RIHS supreme riding horse championship honours was Vicky Smith riding Jane Davies’ exciting home-bred mare Tremarl Timperni, a six-year-old by Timolin, who was contesting her first Hickstead final.

“She was a lovely moving horse; very loose and she swung over her back,” said Melissa.

Greer added: “They were very hard classes to judge as we had some lovely horses forward. Both champion and reserve stripped very well.”

Second in the smalls was on-form Jayne Ross riding Linda Upton’s mare Duette, while Wayne Thorneycroft finished second in the large class on his own First Man, a former championship runner-up.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout the Olympic Games, Royal International Horse Show and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You might also be interested in:

Grandmother watches granddaughter reign at RIHS on home-produced pony ‘He was just sublime today’: emotional RIHS victory for Jayne Ross and heavyweight star New major championship final for Irish draughts to be held in 2024 ‘He loves the job’: Dales captures ridden M&M supreme title at Royal International ‘He’s given me a lot of confidence’: amateur success at the Royal International for young rider ‘He’s great, and he knows it’: 17-year-old gelding takes working hunter spoils at Royal International ‘She’s one in a million’: Royal International glory for tiny rider and her perfect mare ‘This one has always eluded us’: Arab achieves rare hat trick as he wins Royal International

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the Paris Olympics, Royal International, Burghley and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now