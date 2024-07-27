‘It’s as special as ever’: celebrations as exquisite gelding is supreme hack at the RIHS





The connections of one special horse were ringside to watch him rule in the 2024 RIHS Ellena Thomas BSHA supreme hack championship at the Agria Royal International Horse Show (RIHS).

Experienced hack producer Helen Baker piloted Nicola Faulconbridge’s Kilvington Scoundrel seven-year-old Boston Black Tie (DJ) to top honours in the small division en route to their championship victory.

Out of Boston Boudicca, the immaculate gelding was bred by Stephen Howard and Helen was acquainted with him when he was a three-year-old. Helen backed him and brought him on, and he’s now a polished contender who has stood at the top of the line-up at both Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) and Royal Windsor.

DJ also carries a side-saddle and despite limited outings with Helen sideways, he featured in Birmingham last year under this guise.

“He also won and was champion at the Hickstead Derby as a hack a month ago, so he enjoyed his lap of honour today; he was a bit jolly jolly,” said Helen.

Helen first won in hack ranks here in the early 1990s on her well-known Foxton Flight. She also reigned in 1995 on Highlands Sing Song and in 2003 aboard Royal Angel.

“There’s been a big gap until today,” she said. “DJ has more of an attitude and is more diva-ish than previous horses I’ve had. I only live five miles from Hickstead, so this is my local show. It’s still as special as ever to win in that ring. The going is amazing and it’s always a real pleasure.”

Reserve fell to the second placed small, this was Rebekah Coppard riding Charlotte Coppard’s Littletons Tiger Lily, a five-year-old by Tiger Attack who was making her debut at the RIHS final.

Top of the larges was multi-former champion and reigning HOYS supreme winner Forgeland Hyde Park, ridden for the first time in the championship by his owner Isabella Mears-Wood. Runner-up was Jayne Ross riding Linda Upton’s Ballarin Rosabella.

