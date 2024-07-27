{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
‘She’s a show girl’: miniature mare wins second Royal International title of her career

    • A show-stopping miniature mare strutted her stuff on day five of the Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) to win the 2024 RIHS BMHS miniature horse championship for the second time in her career.

    In 2021, the now seven-year-old Model Farm UK Midnight Meadow (Bexs) did the dream double when she won both miniature championships at the RIHS and at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) later on in the season.

    Her owner, Harriet Miller, has produced and handled her since she was a two-year-old.

    “She’s a show girl through and through,” said Harriet. “She loves to show herself off to the best of her ability. Even at home she thinks she’s the top dog. She is a fantastic mare; she’ll never be replaced.”

    Bex has been shown three times so far in 2024, and she has enjoyed three wins. She booked her trip to HOYS at Derbyshire Festival in June to vie for the return of her 2021 crown.

    “I absolutely love showing her,” said Harriet. “She’s the easiest horse in the world, once you know her. She has been tricky in the past, but I know her so well now.”

    Harriet works for a waste management company and fits a team of seven horses — that she co-owns with Sylvia Hook — around full-time work.

    “I’ve ridden since I was two years old and since getting into the miniatures, I’ve never looked back,” Harriet added.

    H&H showing editor
    Born and raised in the Lake District, Alex has grown up on the showing scene. She has qualified and competed ponies at the Royal International, Horse of the Year Show and Olympia and has first-hand knowledge of the current issues in the showing world as well as the horses, ponies and riders who compete in the sport. Alex joined H&H in January 2018 since when she has cemented its place as the leading equestrian publication for both showing reports and current showing news in the UK.
