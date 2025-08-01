{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

From the diminutive miniature to spectacular cob champion – 10 coloured winners at the 2025 Royal International

Bethan Simons Bethan Simons

    • Coloured horses and ponies were out in force at 2025 Royal International Horse Show. Overall coloured supreme was Caroline Hamilton’s Lostock Up Till Dark, ridden by Harrison Taylor, claiming the claimed the Alan Marnie & Family supreme BSPA skewbald & piebald Indian Trail ridden title, but they weren’t the only coloured winners at the 2025 Royal International…

    10 coloured winners at the 2025 Royal International

    1. Lostock Up Till Dark
    A coloured winner at the 2025 Royal International. Harrison Taylor wears a top hat, tails and winner's sash on board large coloured plaited pony Lostock Up Till Dark, who is trotting in an excellent frame in one of the outside rings at Hickstead.

    Harrison Taylor and six-year-old Lostock Up Till Dark were coloured supreme on the first day of the Agria Royal International Horse Show 2025.

    2. Model Farm UK Midnight Meadow
    Another coloured winner at the 2025 Royal International: Model Farm Midnight Meadow is champion of The BMHS Supreme Miniature Horse Championship

    Model Farm UK Midnight Meadow retired a winner at the 2025 Royal International. She took the British Miniature Horse Society (BMHS) Supreme Miniature Horse Championship title for the third time shown by Harriet Miller.

    3. Worsenden Priscilla
    Cerys Holley and Worsenden Priscilla claim the junior coloured title at the 2025 Royal International.

    A last minute decision by Emma Holder to hand over the reins of her own Worsenden Priscilla to cousin Cerys Holley paid off as they were junior coloured champions, taking home the BSPA Skewbald & Piebald Junior sash.

    4. Ottawa
    Penny Williamson and Ottawa take a win in the BSPA Merrigan Memorial Skewbald & Piebald Amateur & Home Produced Championship at the 2025 Agria Royal International

    Penny Williamson and Ottawa in take home the BSPA Merrigan Memorial Skewbald & Piebald Amateur & Home Produced tricolour.

    5. Drumacre Sir Patrick
    Another coloured who bagged a tricolour at the 2025 Royal International: Milly Phillipson and Drumacre Sir Patrick

    Milly Phillipson and Drumacre Sir Patrick take the Alan Marnie Family Piebald and Skewbald Small Plaited Ridden Pony Championship.

    6. KBF Lucia
    Jayne Ross and KBF Lucia win the Alan Marnie & Family Skewbald & Piebald Ridden Horse Championship at The Royal International Horse Show

    Jayne Ross and the multi-decorated KBF Lucia win the Alan Marnie & Family Skewbald & Piebald Ridden Horse Championship at the 2025 Royal International.

    7. Lynuck Look At Me
    David Bennett and Lynuck Look at Me in The Alan Marnie & Family Skewbald & Piebald supreme championship

    David Bennett and Lynuck Look at Me claimed the reserve rosette in the Alan Marnie & Family supreme BSPA skewbald & piebald Indian Trail ridden supreme championship.

    8. Mr Vincent
    Danielle Heath and Mr Vincent top the Surrey Envelopes BSHA Supreme Cob championship

    Danielle Heath and Isabella Mears-Woods’ Mr Vincent top the Surrey Envelopes BSHA Supreme Cob championship.

    9. SD Red Gambler
    Hannah Miller-Burton and SD Red Gambler are winners in the Alan Marnie & Family Skewbald & Piebald Native/Traditional Small Ridden Pony Championship at the 2025 Royal International

    Hannah Miller-Burton and SD Red Gambler stand top of the line in the Alan Marnie & Family Skewbald & Piebald Native/Traditional Small Ridden Pony final.

    10. Stretcholt He’s Cob Rhythm
    Amy Riley and Stretcholt He’s Cob Rhythm in The Alan Marnie & Family Skewbald & Piebald Hogged Cob Ridden Championship at the 2025 Royal International Horse Show,

    Amy Riley and Stretcholt He’s Cob Rhythm are winners of the Alan Marnie & Family Skewbald & Piebald Hogged Cob Ridden Championship at the 2025 Royal International.

    You may also be interested in:

    Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now

    Bethan Simons
    Bethan Simons

    H&H showing editor
    Bethan joined Horse & Hound as showing editor in January 2025, after spending two years as Editor for Showing World. Having adored ponies since childhood, she started showing as a teenager and has enjoyed wins at major shows up and down the country, including Royal Highland, New Forest, and the Royal Welsh, as well as HOYS, RIHS and London. She is particularly passionate about Welsh breeds and is also a Welsh language commentator.
    Bethan Simons

    You may like...