



Coloured horses and ponies were out in force at 2025 Royal International Horse Show. Overall coloured supreme was Caroline Hamilton’s Lostock Up Till Dark, ridden by Harrison Taylor, claiming the claimed the Alan Marnie & Family supreme BSPA skewbald & piebald Indian Trail ridden title, but they weren’t the only coloured winners at the 2025 Royal International…

10 coloured winners at the 2025 Royal International

1. Lostock Up Till Dark



Harrison Taylor and six-year-old Lostock Up Till Dark were coloured supreme on the first day of the Agria Royal International Horse Show 2025.

2. Model Farm UK Midnight Meadow



Model Farm UK Midnight Meadow retired a winner at the 2025 Royal International. She took the British Miniature Horse Society (BMHS) Supreme Miniature Horse Championship title for the third time shown by Harriet Miller.

3. Worsenden Priscilla



A last minute decision by Emma Holder to hand over the reins of her own Worsenden Priscilla to cousin Cerys Holley paid off as they were junior coloured champions, taking home the BSPA Skewbald & Piebald Junior sash.

4. Ottawa



Penny Williamson and Ottawa in take home the BSPA Merrigan Memorial Skewbald & Piebald Amateur & Home Produced tricolour.

5. Drumacre Sir Patrick



Milly Phillipson and Drumacre Sir Patrick take the Alan Marnie Family Piebald and Skewbald Small Plaited Ridden Pony Championship.

6. KBF Lucia



Jayne Ross and the multi-decorated KBF Lucia win the Alan Marnie & Family Skewbald & Piebald Ridden Horse Championship at the 2025 Royal International.

7. Lynuck Look At Me



David Bennett and Lynuck Look at Me claimed the reserve rosette in the Alan Marnie & Family supreme BSPA skewbald & piebald Indian Trail ridden supreme championship.

8. Mr Vincent



Danielle Heath and Isabella Mears-Woods’ Mr Vincent top the Surrey Envelopes BSHA Supreme Cob championship.

9. SD Red Gambler



Hannah Miller-Burton and SD Red Gambler stand top of the line in the Alan Marnie & Family Skewbald & Piebald Native/Traditional Small Ridden Pony final.

10. Stretcholt He’s Cob Rhythm



Amy Riley and Stretcholt He’s Cob Rhythm are winners of the Alan Marnie & Family Skewbald & Piebald Hogged Cob Ridden Championship at the 2025 Royal International.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now