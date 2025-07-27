



Danielle Heath and the charismatic Times Square III claimed their third De La Hey Family British Show Horse Association (BSHA) supreme riding horse championship title at the Agria Royal International Horse Show, having taken the top spot in 2022 and 2023.

Known for his electric ring presence and charming temperament, the now 12-year-old small division winner continues to impress on the biggest stages.

“He’s been with us since a four-year-old, so we’ve seen him all the way through,” said Danielle.

“He won Horse of the Year Show for the first time last year, which was the last big accolade to claim. He’s now a three-time champion at Windsor, too. He really is a horse of a lifetime. He’s a little showman; cheeky. Monkey by name, monkey by nature.

“He loves people; he’s a great character who thrives on the attention. He just lifts in that ring and shines.”

Owner Guy Mears was also delighted with the win. He said: “I’m so proud. Danielle has produced him to perfection all these years,” he said. “To come back and do the hat-trick, the pressure mounts every year with expectation, but it’s as special now as it was the first time.”

Reserve supreme went to Vicky Smith and Jane Davies’ elegant reigning Windsor reserve, seven-year-old Tremarl Timpini (Kate), who earned her place in the final by winning the BSHA large riding horse championship.

Vicky had a strong presence in the championship with two rides. Her other, Miranda Wallace’s former Price Family supreme in-hand contender, seven-year-old piebald mare Ashleas Perfect Spirit, finished second in the small riding horse section.

Vicky said: “Kate won here last year, so it’s always hard coming back to try and do it again — but she has. Harrison Taylor is a good friend of mine and someone I really respect in the horse world, so I gave him the ride on the coloured.”

She also praised the presentation and conditions of the International Arena: “The going in that ring is amazing;they go to so much effort to make sure it’s perfect for riding. I’m not sure there’s anything quite like it.”

There were two coloureds in the championship. Joining Ashleas Perfect Spirit was second-placed large riding horse KBF Lucia ridden by Jayne Ross.

“People are now breeding coloured show horses, so to see two in the championship is really positive,” Vicky said. “Hopefully, it’s a step forward for the future.”

