



It was a day to remember for the Walker family in the Sports Horse Breeding (GB) supreme hunter championship at the Agri Royal International Horse Show, as Robert Walker swept all three weight classes and then went on to claim both champion and reserve titles in the supreme final.

In the supreme Robert partnered Greenhall Treasure Island, a nine-year-old bay gelding owned by Jill Day, who won the middleweight section. His wife Sarah Walker rode the six-year-old grey IJ Countryman, winner of the heavyweight section, while their son Sam Walker took the ride on Flash Point, a five-year-old gelding, also owned by Jill Day, who topped the lightweight hunter class.

In a high-quality final, it was Flash Point, ridden by Sam, who claimed the supreme championship, with Robert taking reserve on Greenhall Treasure Island.

Flash Point is a half-brother to View Point, a two-time supreme ridden horse champion at Hickstead who was crowned overall horse supreme at Horse of the Year Show in 2022 for the second time before being retired from the ring.

“To win all three weights was a wow,” said Robert. “We’ve worked so hard all year getting the three horses ready. But to then take champion and reserve on top of that was just brilliant.”

When asked how they chose who would ride which horse in the supreme, Robert explained: “Sarah rides the heavyweight at all the county shows, and Sam had only ridden the lightweight once before — when he was supreme at the National Championships — so that left me with the middleweight.”

He was quick to credit the broader team behind their success: “The whole day has been a team effort. So many people work together to help us make these results possible.”

Sam Walker was delighted with his winning ride on Flashpoint, who, he said, “gave me everything in the ring.”

Reflecting on the family’s fiercely competitive streak, he added with a grin: “Last year at the British Show Horse Association National Championships, I beat Dad when he won all three weights.”

Asked how Robert takes finishing in second place, Sam said: “He’s still a little bit sore about it, but he hides it well!”

Team Walker – an example of family teamwork, dedication, and world-class horse production.

