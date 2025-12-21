‘We never in a million years were planning to show’: mother-daughter team and their ‘happy hacker’ take London title





Family teams came up trumps in the 2025 Rising Stars working show horse championship at London International Horse Show (LIHS), taking the top two spots then the overall spoils, warding off stiff competition from the working hunter ranks.

A nine-hour trip was made well worth it for south Pembrokeshire resident Grace Gibbon, who lifted the British Show Horse Association (BSHA) 2025 Rising Stars working show horse championship with her mother Heather Gibbon’s The Granite Way (Fern).

“We bought her two years ago from friends in Ireland,” explained Grace. “She’d done a little bit of jumping and eventing, but we just bought her to share and have some fun on after Mum decided she would quite like a happy hacker that we could share around working full time – I’m a chartered surveyor and Mum’s a nurse.”

Although the family used to show when Grace was a child, showing Fern wasn’t initially on the mother-daughter team’s agenda.

“We never in a million years were planning to show – it’s been such an unexpected joy to be able to. Mum takes her to riding club every week and does some dressage with her but the showing happened by accident really. We thought we would have a go and it’s escalated from there. With me working away, we just do what we can.”

Grace and Fern have had an excellent season, finishing runner up in the Search For A Star working hunter final at Horse of the Year Show this season.

“We’re very fortunate to have these opportunities such as here to compete as true amateurs and we’re really grateful to the organisers for these opportunities.”

Looking to the future, Grace is adamant that Fern has “a home for life” with her and Heather.

“She’s a horse we’re both so lucky to have and enjoy. We’ll just carry on enjoying her for as long as we can. As long as she’s happy and healthy, we’ll keep going with her.”

Sister act reserve in the 2025 Rising Stars working show horse championship

Warwickshire-based Anne Grindal rode her sister Helen Forster’s HS Queen Bea to the reserve spot, having come second in the working show horse class.

Helen bought the Rush On M daughter as a foal, and both sisters have since bought more youngsters by the KWPN stallion.

“She has this great, ‘come on, what are we going to do next?’ attitude, which is probably what gives her that bit of sparkle in the ring,” Anne said.

Initially, Helen – who had previously competed Bea at London – had qualified her for the 2025 final, but a scheduled knee operation meant that she would be unable to ride her at the final, and asked her sister to step in.

“She’s about 10 weeks post surgery now,” said Anne. “So she’s sat back on, but could never have competed. She’s been bringing her over for me to ride once, twice or three times a week – I have my own horses and children – so it’s been dependent on what we can do.”

Although it was only Anne’s second show in over 10 years, and she was “out of my comfort zone,” Anne and eight-year-old Bea gave a polished performance.

“I keep my own horses, and have team-chased and so on with my own, but showing is Helen’s thing,” said Anne.

Although the BSHA sanctioned a swap of riders, the sisters decided it would be nice for Anne to have a go at the qualifiers too. Bea and Anne clicked, and won a qualifier their first time out together.

Not to be left out of the action entirely, Helen was able to groom for Anne in the ring.

“She was there with us,” said Anne, “which was lovely – there were even tears.”

Grace and Anne fought off competition from Mia Jarrett who won the working hunter with her own Master Pocket Rocket, and second-placed combination Kate Ward and Leopold.

