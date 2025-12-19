‘I just bought him because he was a lovely person’: ‘gentle giant’ stands champion in London





The first of the season’s British Show Horse Association (BSHA) Rising Stars championships heads north to Yorkshire as a racing head girl and her “pet” were crowned 2025 Rising Stars hunter champions at the London International Horse Show (LIHS).

An emotional Kaitlin Mason landed the BSHA Rising Stars small and heavyweight hunter title with her own Questiontime (Alfie) then landed the overall 2025 Rising Stars hunter champion spot.

Stokesley-based Kaitlin, who works at trainer Luci and Brian Hughes’ Tullyvalley Equine Services, has owned the upstanding 13-year-old Welsh part-bred, by Welsh cob stallion Lowhaygarth The Goldsmith out of a thoroughbred mare, since the 2020 lockdown. Kaitlin explained that when she bought Alfie from her then boss, riding school owner Jennifer Brookes, she didn’t intend to show him.

“I just bought him because he was a lovely person.,” she said. “He was the first horse I’d bought just for me as a pet and to hack about on; there was no end game in mind – just a bit of local dressage.”

But Alfie had different ideas.

“He’d done nothing and had never been away from home, but I quickly found that he really enjoys the limelight,” said Kaitlin. “He’s a gentle giant, though. He’s great with the children and being a part of family life. My parents aren’t horsey and they can easily manage him, and he adapts to whatever situation he’s in – a really genuine horse.”

It was a case of third time lucky for the pair here, who have also stood runners-up in the Search For A Star series at Horse of the Year Show and at STARS, and Kaitlin now intends to let Alfie enjoy a slower paced life:

“We may do some working hunter classes, but for now he’ll step down and have a bit of time away from the showing scene. He’s given me the most amazing three years, travelled up and down the country and never once given me a moment’s blip so I feel I owe it to him to let him be the family horse we always intended him to be.”

2025 Rising Stars hunter champion reserves

Sally Iggulden repeated her 2024 success to stand reserve. This time, she was riding her own Strinesdale Marksman (Oscar), who was placed second in the small/ lightweight final. The moment punctuated a brilliant season for Sally and her faithful Oscar, who scored six championships from six outings in the run-up to London, including at Midland Counties, Ashby and perhaps most notably, Driffield show, at which Sally had waited 25 years to lift the hunter spoils.

Also enjoying a win on their third attempt here were Katie Radcliffe and her own Kinsale Irish Emerald, winners of the middle and heavyweight final. The pair – who will also take a turn around the LIHS workers final – qualified at one of the earliest opportunities of the season, the Wiltshire Spring Show. Runner-up in the class was also an early ticket holder, Cwmmeudwy Spring Saalut and his south-Wales based owner-rider Lisa Jones, who qualified at the Royal Welsh Spring Festival in May. The pair were also bridesmaids at the recent The Showing Register Amateur of the Year hunter championship.

Bagging the best condition award in the small and lightweight division was 15-year-old London debutante Grace Morgan and her Connemara gelding Clooniereen Silver Knight, who will also compete in the Rising Stars style and performance final this week. The equivalent award in the middle and heavyweights division was Kate Over riding Birthday Blues, who also finished fourth.

