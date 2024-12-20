Meet the winners from the 2024 amateur horse finals at London International

Amateur show horse owners and riders vied for titles in the British Show Horse Association (BSHA) 2024 Rising Star finals at the London International Horse Show. In their second year, the 2024 Rising Star finals were filled with quality and talent across the board, though only a select few could be called forward as the winners.
Here are the victors of the 2024 Rising Star finals at London International Horse Show:
Small and lightweight hunter
Chloe Owen, 16, pilots her parent’s home-bred five-year-old small hunter Tarr Dauntless (Rodney) into the top spot in the small/lightweight class before they claim the hunter championship. Both Chloe and Rodney are in their debut season of horse classes.
Middleweight and heavyweight hunter
AWAITING IMAGE
Sally Iggulden’s own five-year-old middleweight gelding Centre Court adds the middleweight/heavyweight accolade, and hunter reserve, to a Royal International win and reserve amateur supreme triumph achieved earlier in the season.
Small riding horse
AWAITING IMAGE
Mise Moydrum Mirah, owned and ridden by Jessica Banks, scores the small riding horse honours.
Large riding horse
The reigning Horse of the Year Show SEIB Racehorse to Riding Horse champion Wonga Swinger is crowned large winner and riding horse champion for his long-term rider Tori Thomas.
Ladies’ show horse
Laura Jones, who runs her own pet crematorium business, steers her own 14-year-old gelding Fury to the ladies’ show horse title.
Working show horse
Isabella Stagg’s 16-year-old Quite A Compliment lifts the working show horse title and also takes the working type championship. The mare has qualified for three finals in London this year.
Working hunter type
Millmount Maestro, a six-year-old, and Anna Higgins jump to their class title before standing reserve in the overall working hunter type championship.
Racehorse to show horse
Jayne Sivills’ home-bred Lady Buttons, who won just under £300,000 during her career on the track when trained by Philip Kirby, and Jennie Durrans are popular winners on their debut in London.
Lightweight cob
Zoe Hyslop and nine-year-old gelding Knockboy lead the lightweight cob field for the second time and also finish the day as overall cob champions.
Heavyweight cob
AWAITING IMAGE
The heavyweight cob final is led by Kay Gillam and Victor 1.
Maxi cob
AWAITING IMAGE
Stars of the maxi division are Lisa Hardy and her own Cortina. The now six-year-old was a HOYS SEIB Search For A Star winner in 2023, his debut showing season.
Hack type
Nicola Soltermann and Stanley Grange Nobility, an eight-year-old by Kilvington Scoundrel, score the final class of the 2024 Rising Star finals.
