



Horse & Hound’s showing editor Bethan Simons reflects on the showing classes at London International and the lessons we can take from it

Perhaps it’s my new baby, but it feels like we’ve barely had time to sleep since we were at London International (LIHS). Yet here we are, staring straight down the barrel of a brand new season. Still, it feels remiss not to comment on LIHS, which was a fabulous culmination of the 2024 showing calendar.

I know first-hand that it’s hard preparing for LIHS – the turmoil caused by rugging dilemmas in readiness for Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) is nothing in comparison. It’s even harder still if all of your preparation is completed in the pitch black hours before and after work.

But every competitor deserves a pat on the back, because the standard, on the whole, was superb.

For me, there were three standout moments.

The first was the 2023 Tattersalls Retraining of Racehorses elite champion and reigning SEIB Racehorse to Riding Horse winner Wonga Swinger landing the Rising Stars riding horse championship with Tori Thomas. It’s so satisfying to see a cracking horse thrive in its second career.

Then, 16-year-old Chloe Owen taking the Rising Stars hunter championship with her mother’s home-bred five-year-old Tarr Dauntless was the second. What a win for such a young pair. At the risk of sounding clichéd, the future looks bright for these combinations and it will be exciting watching them progress in open classes.

The third was Birkettbank Master John and Victoria Taylor topping the Heritage championship. Not only did they give a beautiful performance making it thoroughly deserved, but as a home-produced combination, their win in one of the show’s few unrestricted sections cemented London as a triumph for amateurs.

It represents what showing can be

Another total triumph was the attitudes displayed. A friend of mine who was openly dreading her Rising Stars final returned home elated. Fellow competitors and officials had been encouraging and friendly so her rosette was just a bonus. In a similar vein, I applaud the steward who stepped in to help an overwhelmed cradle stakes combination get started on their round.

For me, both of these examples represent what showing can be – welcoming, supportive and inclusive. We must be careful to be all of these things with everyone, but particularly to those who are new to the sport or we risk losing our smaller area shows where numbers are dwindling.

Father Christmas taking a break from the toy factory to visit children in the ring was also super. Anything that makes showing a little bit more special for our young competitors is vital if we’re to see entry numbers buoy and keep talented jockeys in showing rather than lose them to more adrenaline-fuelled or technical disciplines.

The only incident to tarnish the week was a stolen truck and trailer, leaving one West Walian competitor temporarily stranded with her horse a very long way from home. I can’t recall anything of the sort before and really hope this isn’t a sign of what’s to come for equestrian competition in general.

It’s hard enough and expensive enough without the threat of such serious crime while we’re in the thick of things, and it’s an added complication event organisers – so many of whom are volunteers – really don’t need.

The season is longer than ever now, so I hope that the horses and ponies competing at LIHS have had at least a break from schooling if not a proper holiday before entering Royal International and HOYS qualifiers, which are just around the corner.

Without the twinkly lights, mulled wine and mince pies to sustain good humour, please can we try to remember the lessons we can take from London, and wish each other good luck?

● How can we encourage more people to give showing a go? Let us know at hhletters@futurenet.com, including your name, nearest town and country, for the chance for your letter to appear in a forthcoming issue of the magazine

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major events throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You might also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now