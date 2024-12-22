



An amateur rider and her home-produced Fell stallion took to the centre line at the London International Horse Show after winning the 2024 BSPS ridden M&M supreme championship final.

Victoria Taylor and her own Birkettbank Master John (Jay) were one of four Fell pony finalists to compete. After the ride section, they stood in second position with scores of 43 and 45, respectively, from ride judges Philip Hilton and Marilyn Ludlow.

Conformation judges Amanda McHale and Helen Starkie agreed on the Greenholme Elect eight-year-old’s type and quality, scoring him 44 and 47, respectively, putting him on a final winning total of 179/200.

“I can’t even say I’ve ever dreamed of this before as it seems so far away from the possible for an amateur like me,” said Victoria.

Victoria’s mother Jane Sonnex bought Jay unseen from his breeder Robert Briggs, who led him to win the Fell Pony Society stallion show youngstock championship when he was a two-year-old.

“He was then broken by Sam Roberts and had a couple of novice years, though he’s never done an awful lot,” Victoria continued. “He went to HOYS and finished in the top few on his first visit there in 2022. He then had a very quiet year last season as I had my second baby.”

Jay was the consummate professional throughout his performance in London.

“He loves an atmosphere,” added Victoria, who keeps Jay at home. “Mum and I share doing the ponies. We both work full-time – we run pet shop businesses – and showing is our hobby.

“This result is incredible and I’m just speechless,” Victoria continued. “I’ve always known he was good enough as he’s a superstar, but as an amateur you never think you’ll win something like this.”

Reserve champion for the second year in a row just one mark behind on 178/200 was Joe Watson’s Dales stallion Griseburn Major. The Wolsey Viking seven-year-old, who was bred by Helen Horn, finished in the runner-up spot 12 months ago, but despite this impressive placing, he didn’t manage to win the best of breed crown. Today, he achieved that goal for his long-term rider Joe.

Major was awarded Amanda McHale’s equal top conformation mark of 49/50.

“I could cry; this pony has been amazing from start to finish today,” Joe said. “Even though he was reserve last year he didn’t get that best of breed title, so that’s what I wanted for him.”

As a five-year-old, Major was M&M champion at HOYS.

“We couldn’t believe he won that title at such a young age, but he’s just got better and better each year,” Joe said. “He gives the loveliest ride; he’s so balanced for a big hairy. Next year, I’m going to stand him at stud for the first time. I also have his half-brother waiting in the wings at home, so it’s an exciting time.”

Chris Grant and Highland stallion Dunedin Iolare finished third and best of breed on their debut in London, scoring 175/200. The Moss-side Iain Mor son, who was bred by Anne Mitchell, also scored a near perfect 49/50 from Amanda. Iolare’s 2024 CV includes the ridden M&M supreme at the Royal Highland, a breed show supreme win and a second place at the Royal International.

Top Welsh section C, April Gilmartin and Gems Malt Whiskey, finished fourth overall on 171/200. This pair have won the best of breed accolade on previous occasions and they were also HOYS victors In October.

Ellena Thomas and Highland stallion Ashleyvale Glen Duror, another London debutante, were leading the field after the ride on 89/100, though they finished fifth overall after the conformation phase on a final total of 169/200.

Sixth fell to Sarah Parker, last year’s supreme winner, riding Leah May’s reigning RIHS M&M supreme winner Nipna Mighty Oak (Dales), while seventh was Amy Canavan-Smith and Laura Marshall’s ever-consistent Fell stallion Hardendale Ray, recently third at HOYS with Laura in the saddle.

Three Connemaras occupied the next three spaces in the 2024 BSPS ridden M&M supreme championship; these were Lucy Glover and Amanda Sharman’s 2022 M&M supreme winner Castle Kestrel, Harlow White and King Bunowen Castle Ali, who were also the highest placed junior combination, and Harrison Taylor and Kerry Wainwright’s former best of breed winner and multi-HOYS in-hand and ridden finalist Skellorn Déjà Vu.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout major shows such as London International and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You might also like to read:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout major shows like London International and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now