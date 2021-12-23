Post-Christmas Covid rules, funding for Paris 2024, and other things the horse world is talking about today





Horse & Hound’s daily debrief, brought to you every weekday morning

1. New Covid rules

New restrictions are confirmed for Wales and Scotland as of Boxing Day. While the good news is that equestrian sport can continue, it must comply with the regulations as set out by the devolved Governments. It also means that the Welsh Grand National will once again take place behind closed doors. British Equestrian, its member bodies and the British Horse Society are also working to prevent a repeat of the frustration regarding how indoor schools and covered arenas are viewed, should another lockdown happen.

Catch up on the latest announcement regarding post-Christmas Covid rules and what they mean for the horse world

2. Success of London International Horse Show

Organisers of the London International Horse Show say they are “delighted” with how the show ran at its new home, which was also praised by competitors and spectators. The show was held at the ExCeL centre, London, for the first time, having had to move from Olympia owing to the redevelopment of the West London venue. Show director Simon Brooks-Ward said any concerns they may have had “vanished by the end of the first day”. “The larger arena, with bigger seats, the better layout of the shopping village, the ease of movement around the show, the access to the collecting ring and the new hospitality experiences have all added together to make this a show that offers more than we could offer at Olympia, and has been brilliantly received. There are things to improve on but, for a first event, we are delighted and looking forward to the future with confidence,” he added.

Find out more about what made the show a success and top riders’ thoughts on the new venue

3. Funding boost for Paris 2024

British riders will receive £700,000 more than forecast this time last year, to help with preparations for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The boost is part of an additional £11m funding from UK Sport, which is being spread across 33 sports. Jim Eyre, British Equestrian chief executive, told H&H that the organisation is “extremely grateful” to UK Sport for this uplift in funding following the performances by its athletes in Tokyo. “It certainly gives a welcome boost to our Paris preparations,” he added. “It means we can put support in where it’s most needed, as well as additional areas, to make sure our teams in 2024 are the best prepared ever and that they arrive in Paris in the optimal position to perform to their potential.”

Read about what the extra boost will mean for British riders

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.