The British Eventing fixture list, a foal sold for £2.6m, and other things the horse world is talking about





New look to early-season British Eventing fixtures in 2025

Barbury is returning to the British Eventing (BE) calendar next season, but on much earlier dates than previously (21 to 23 March), to make the most of its well-draining soil. Horseheath is also back in the calendar, the same weekend as Barbury (22 to 23 March). Oasby (1), often an early-season run for horses targeting major fixtures, will now include BE100 to open intermediate classes on two weekdays (6 to 7 March) – but is also running an additional grassroots fixture over the Easter weekend (18 to 19 April). BE chief executive Rosie Williams said she is “truly excited about the extensive changes” BE is implementing and hopes the “community shares in this excitement”.

Frankel filly sets European record price

A Frankel filly foal, a full sister to Chaldean who won the Dewhurst Stakes and the 2000 Guineas, has sold for 2.5m guineas (£2.625m) at the Tattersalls December Foal Sale, equalling the European foal record. It is the highest ever price achieved by a filly foal in Europe – the previous record holder was My Typhoon, who went down for 1.8m guineas at the same sale in 2002. The filly was bred and consigned by Whitsbury Manor Stud and sold to Amo Racing’s Kia Joorabchian.

Keeping Georgie Campbell’s memory alive

Five-star event rider Georgie Campbell lost her life in a cross-country fall in May 2024. Georgie’s family and friends subsequently set up the Georgie Campbell Foundation, which supports up-and-coming riders through bursaries and mentoring. Now, two jewellery brands have partnered with the charity. “Hiho Silver and Coco & Jane Loves have worked closely with Georgie’s family to create unique pieces of jewellery to keep Georgie’s memory alive and raise vital funds for the newly formed foundation,” a spokesperson for the foundation said. The Hiho Silver Twig collection was inspired by Georgie’s much-loved terrier Twig.

