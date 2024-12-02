



Acreage – everyone wants it, but it’s tough to come by. So, naturally, my jaw was on the floor when I discovered this property for sale. The semi-detached cottage may be modest in size, but it’s private, well-connected and comes with more than 11 acres of land.

6 Tricklands Cottages sits down a private road just opposite the Sheffield Park National Trust site in East Sussex. The property lies between the towns of Uckfield (19 minutes) and Haywards Heath (18 minutes). London is an easy commute from Haywards Heath – you can catch a Thameslink service to London Bridge in as little as 43 minutes.

The property is flanked on both sides by the South Downs National Park and High Weald National Landscape, so you’re in truly idyllic surroundings. You’d also be close enough to Ashdown Forest to box up for a hack.

While there’s no arena at the property, the local area isn’t short of hire and training opportunities. Take your pick from Chelwood EC (10 minutes), Hurstwood Farm (20 minutes), Golden Cross (27 minutes), Polegate EC (36 minutes) and Comphurst Cross Country (41 minutes).

Nearby, the All England Jumping Course, Hickstead, is home to fantastic international showjumping and dressage fixtures, and there’s also an all-weather cross-country course to hire. It’s just 28 minutes from the door.

Lovers of racing can catch the action at Plumpton (16 minutes) or Lingfield Park (29 minutes). If polo’s your thing, Oakwood Park Polo Club is just 10 minutes away where over 100 games are played over the year.

Local hunts include the Old Surrey, Burstow & West Kent, as well as the Crawley & Horsham and the Southdown & Eridge with the East Sussex & Romney Marsh.

At a guide price of £750,000, 6 Tricklands Cottages is on the market with Batcheller and Monkhouse. Let’s see what this horsey home has to offer…

Once you’ve got over the shock of having 11.6 acres at your disposal (and to be honest, I’m not sure I ever truly would!), you’ll find the block of four brick-and-timber stables, plus a tack/feed room and lean-to store. Behind the block, there’s a lean-to pole barn and double open-fronted hay store. Water is supplied to the stables and to each of the three fields, into which the land is split.

6 Tricklands Cottages is approached by a shared drive with a generously sized lawn garden bordered by mature trees.

The property would benefit from modernisation, but includes lovely key features such as the kitchen’s quarry-tiled floor and butler’s sink, and the wood-burning stove in the sitting room. In addition, the kitchen has wooden worktops with an integrated double oven and four-ring induction hob.

As well as the kitchen and sitting room, the ground floor is home to a covered utility and store room with plumbing for a washing machine. Upstairs, there are three bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Would you and your horses feel at home here?

