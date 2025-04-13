A charming country estate with stables, 23 acres, beautiful home and an added bonus…





Raworth Park is a secluded, light and airy country home of up to six bedrooms, with a smart six-stable paved yard, set in 23.8 acres, plus a separate three-bedroom barn conversion.

Raworth sits in rolling countryside, in the sought-after village of Layham and one-and-a-half miles from the market town of Hadleigh, in Suffolk. The town of Colchester is just over 13 miles away, while Suffolk’s county town of Ipswich is almost 10 miles away.

The nearby A12 provides a link with the A14, the M25 and further motorway networks, while main line rail services are available from Ipswich, Manningtree and Colchester. The sea port of Harwich is 35 minutes away with regular crossings to the Hook of Holland.

Equestrian centres within easy reach include Boyton Hall (20 minutes), Deanswood (40 minutes), Chelmsford (45 minutes) and Beechwood (45 minutes).

Fans of racing can visit Chelmsford City Racecourse (45 minutes). If you like your hunting, head out with the Essex & Suffolk.

There are excellent walking opportunities directly from the property and in the nearby Stour Valley and Constable Country. Sailing is available on the Orwell, Stour estuaries and East Coast, along with a number of local golf courses including those at Hintlesham and Stoke by Nayland.

The property is on the market with Strutt & Parker with a guide price of £2.7m. Let’s take a look around…

Within the grounds is a paved stable yard with six stables, plus most of the 23 acres dedicated to paddocks with post and rail fencing.

Raworth Park is approached through electric gates that lead to a driveway. There is plenty of parking and extensive garaging close to the main house.

Surrounding the property are lawns with box hedging borders, partier gardens and a pond, interspersed with seating areas. The grounds include areas of woodland and wildflower meadows with walkways.

Raworth Park, which isn’t Listed, is believed to date back to the 16th Century with later additions, including a Georgian-style façade. The main house measures over 5,200 sq ft and has undergone significant renovations.

Inside there are six reception rooms around the entrance hall. The kitchen includes a Lacanche range cooker and with central granite island and access to a boot room, utility/pantry and cloakroom. Almost every room on the ground floor has direct access to small terraces and gardens outside.

The staircase with large galleried landing gives access to four double bedrooms. Three of the bedrooms have an en-suite and there is also a large family bathroom. Currently, the present owners are incorporating three large rooms and two en-suites to make a large principal wing with his and her dressing rooms, but this could be converted back for those that need five or six bedrooms.

Raworth Park also includes a separate three-bedroom barn conversion, plus a home office, gym and studio.

You may also be interested in:

