



With almost 15 acres, a horse walker, school and stables aplenty, this country equestrian property has all you and your horse could ask for. Plus, there’s a space-savvy home for you and your family, too!

Wrens Park lies on the border of the High Weald National Landscape, two miles from Uckfield in East Sussex. The village has a pub and a handy garage. Ideal for commuters, you can reach London by train in 45 minutes from Haywards Heath station (23 mins).

The county town of Lewes, part of the South Downs National Park, is a 22-min drive.

Wrens Park is just 30 minutes from Hickstead, and the All England Jumping Course. As well as being one of the premier UK horse sport venues, it has a fantastic cross-country course to hire.

Ashdown Forest and its excellent hacking can be reached in five minutes in the lorry – it’s about two miles by road.

Plumpton Racecourse is practically on the doorstep at just 22 minutes by car. You can enjoy National Hunt racing here from September to May.

Should you ever be in need, Cliffe Equine Hospital is just 22 minutes away.

There’s a fantastic selection of equestrian centres for competition and training in the area, too. Choose from Chelwood EC (9 mins), Hurstwood Farm EC (15 mins), Golden Cross EC (22 mins), Hascombe Farm EC (41 mins), and Woodside EC (43 mins).

If you enjoy being a member of the hunting field, you can head out with the Old Surrey, Burstow and West Kent, the ESRM with the South Downs and Eridge or the Crawley and Horsham.

Wrens Park is on the market with Batcheller Monkhouse for a guide price of £1.45m. Let’s see what this home has in store…

The equestrian facilities at Wrens Park are extensive. To kick things off, there are more than 14 acres of land partitioned into post-and-rail paddocks. There are five field shelters dotted about among the fields.

The main yard features a timber-clad and steel-framed barn with a tack room, feed room, workshop, eight internal stables, five additional stables, a washdown bay and storage barn. There are also three blocks of kennels and an additional timber building with potential for conversion into accommodation, subject to the relevant consents and permissions.

As well as the stables, there’s a sand and rubber school and a Claydon horse walker stalled for five.

There’s a secondary, gated yard at the top of the drive containing two steel and timber-clad barns. To the rear of the property, there’s a woodland with a nature trail constructed by the current owners.

The layout of the house is unusual, but could be a super solution for a multi-generational family.

On the ground floor, you’ll find two utilities and open-plan kitchen/dining rooms.

There are two ground-floor bedrooms with a shower room, plus a further bedroom and family bathroom next to the conservatory.

Upstairs, there are two bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Would your horses love this place?

