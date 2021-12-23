The Horse & Hound Podcast 82: Top rider Christmas quiz





In our 82nd weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, H&H’s Polly Bryan hosts our annual Christmas quiz, where top riders from the world of eventing, dressage, showjumping and showing compete against each other to test their equestrian knowledge from 2021.

“I’m not overly confident, but hopefully, if it’s about horses Laura [Collett, pictured) and I will be fine!” – Vicky Smith on her quizzing knowledge.

H&H Plus podcast: episode 82

