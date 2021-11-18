The Horse & Hound Podcast 77: Showing’s Danielle Heath | Point-to-Point season underway | Bitting young horses | News round-up





In our 77th weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, H&H’s Alex Robinson talks to top showing rider Danielle Heath about how she got into producing horses for the show ring. H&H editor Pippa Roome then catches up with the H&H news team to discuss why opinion matters, fireworks and climate change, as well as previewing the point-to-point season with H&H’s Gemma Redrup. Finally, trainer Jason Webb continues his new series about starting young horses, and this week he discusses bitting. Let us know what you think.

“Production was never something I was going to get into – I always thought I would just do my own horses – but I enjoyed it and it turned out I was quite good at it” – Danielle Heath on taking up show production

“MPs have debated a petition in parliament, which was calling for the sale and use of fireworks to be limited to organisers of licensed displays” – H&H’s news writer Becky Murray on fireworks

“It’s good to get the new point-to-point season underway again” – Gemma Redrup on the new point-to-point season

“When I start a process with a young horse, I like to establish a connection with them” – Jason Webb

H&H Plus podcast: episode 77

