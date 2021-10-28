The Horse & Hound Podcast 74: Izzy Taylor | GCT final leg | Success & failure | News round-up





In our 74th weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, currently supported by NAF, H&H editor Pippa Roome talks to five-star event rider Izzy Taylor about her top horses and the event rider’s winning mentality. Pippa then chats to H&H showjumping editor Jennifer Donald to discuss the final leg of this year’s Longines Global Champions Tour. H&H’s Polly Bryan is then joined by the H&H news team to discuss the sale of Charlotte Dujardin’s Olympic medallist, Gio, the new rule proposals ahead of the FEI General Assembly in November and the cancellation of the Liverpool International Horse Show. Finally, equestrian psychology coach coach Charlie Unwin, talks about dealing with success and failure as a sports person. Let us know what you think.

“We’re competitive and if we weren’t then we wouldn’t be doing the job” – Izzy Taylor on the competitive nature of event riders

“It was a fantastic show at a brilliant new venue” – Jennifer Donald on the final leg of the Longines Global Champions Tour

“The eventing rule proposals are interesting and the feedback off the back of the initial draft rule changes have been fascinating” – H&H’s senior news writer Lucy Elder on the new rule proposals ahead of the FEI General Assembly

“Sometimes we can get so pre-occupied with how we did that we sometimes forget to ask the question ‘how can that positive experience reinforce what I’m able to do more consistently?’” – Charlie Unwin

