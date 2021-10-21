The Horse & Hound Podcast 73: SEIB Search for a Star winner | Maryland review | Managing competition nerves | News update





In our 73rd weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, currently supported by NAF, H&H showing editor Alex Robinson talks to a recent winner form the Horse of the Year Show, Lucy Hopkins, who was victorious in the SEIB Search for a Star competition. H&H editor Pippa Roome is then joined by the H&H news team to discuss the action at Maryland 5 Star, vets suffering injuries while treating horses, how to betting public react to female jockeys and factors that increase risk in eventing. Finally, equestrian psychology coach coach Charlie Unwin, talks about how to manage competition nerves. Let us know what you think

In our 73rd weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, H&H showing editor Alex Robinson talks to a recent winner form the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS), Lucy Hopkins, who was victorious in the SEIB Search for a Star competition.

“It was gobsmacking – I usually always have something to say – but winning at HOYS is the best feeling in the world” – Lucy Hopkins on her HOYS victory.

H&H editor Pippa Roome then discusses her reaction to the new Maryland 5 Star event.

“I think it’s really important that the Americans have access to a second five-star in the year – it’s a big trip to bring horses over to Europe for an autumn five-star and I think it has sometimes held up the development of horses being produced to that level” – Pippa Roome on Maryland 5 Star.

The H&H news team then discuss vets suffering injuries while treating horses, how to betting public react to female jockeys and factors that increase risk in eventing.

“The more we can understand and learn new methods and update knowledge, the more we can hopefully help reduce the risks faced by vets” – H&H’s news writer Becky Murray on vets suffering injuries while treating horses

Finally, equestrian psychology coach coach Charlie Unwin, talks about how to manage competition nerves.

“I’m always more concerned when I hear a rider say that they don’t get nervous in any way” – Charlie Unwin

H&H Plus podcast: episode 73

