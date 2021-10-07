The Horse & Hound Podcast 71: Emile Faurie | Nations Cup showjumping final | Identity & drive in riders | News round-up





In our 71st weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, currently supported by NAF, H&H dressage editor, Polly Bryan, talks to new national dressage champion Emile Faurie, who gives an insight into his long career in horses. H&H’s Jennifer Donald will then join H&H editor Pippa Roome to discuss all the action from the showjumping Nations Cup Final last weekend and then the H&H news team talk about moving horses post-Brexit and headcollar safety. Finally, equestrian psychology coach coach Charlie Unwin, talks about identity and drive and their impact on performance. Let us know what you think.

“It’s a tough sport and you have to be resilient and you have to learn to take every knock down you get as an opportunity to stand up and get stronger and go again” – Emile Faurie

H&H’s Jennifer Donald will then join H&H editor Pippa Roome to discuss all the action from the showjumping Nations Cup Final last weekend.

“It’s a fantastic end of season finale for the Nations Cup series ” – H&H’s Jennifer Donald on the action from Barcelona.

The H&H news team then discuss moving horses post-Brexit and headcollar safety.

“Nearly a third of people reporting incidents as a result of wearing a headcollar” – H&H’s news editor Eleanor Jones on headcollar safety.

Finally, equestrian psychology coach coach Charlie Unwin, talks about identity and drive and their impact on performance.

“We are more than capable of doing great things but what often gets in the way of our consistency to do them is an inner voice and expectation we have of ourselves” – Charlie Unwin

H&H Plus podcast: episode 71

