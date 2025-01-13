



Rascher Hopes, Emile Faurie’s team bronze-medal winning ride at the 2003 European Dressage Championships and the top-scoring British horse at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, has died aged 33.

“I am sorry to announce Rascher Hopes – known as Streaky to his friends – was put to sleep in December,” said Hilary Macdonald who looked after the much-loved gelding in his retirement.

“He had torn a superficial digital flexor tendon in the field, but up until then he had enjoyed a healthy, albeit quiet life with his younger friend in the field and stable.”

Rascher Hopes began his competitive career with Hilary Sawyer, who co-owned him with Leonie Porter and produced him to prix st georges level.

“I often find myself revisiting my Streaky scrapbook – he was so beautiful, kind, honest, and full of fun,” she said.

Eight months before the Sydney Olympics, Hilary entrusted Rascher Hopes to Emile after the unexpected loss of his previous Olympic contender, Legrini. Though Streaky had limited grand prix experience at the time, Emile immediately saw his potential.

“I knew Streaky would be a grand prix horse from the first time I saw him,” Emile said. “Despite being a small horse, he had the biggest heart and he was a real trier.”

Although he was one of the smallest and least experienced horses at the Sydney Olympics, Rascher Hopes exceeded all expectations, leading the way for Team GB and achieving a personal best score.

Over the following years, the duo became a cornerstone of British dressage, representing the nation at the 2001 European Championships and the 2002 World Equestrian Games, then contributing to the team bronze medal at the 2003 European Championships at Hickstead.

Rascher Hopes retired in 2006 at the age of 15, marking the occasion at the national championships, where he finished fourth in the kür. Reflecting on the moment, Emile said the talented gelding had “nothing left to prove”.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better way to finish his career,” said Emile, who, according to the Horse & Hound report from the event, was moved to tears by a heartfelt tribute from then British Dressage chairman Desi Dillingham, and a standing ovation.

“I just felt at the time that he’d done so much, he’d been all around the world and exceeded everyone’s expectations, I just wanted him to slow down, and be able to enjoy more time out in the field rather than travelling so much,” Emile added.

After his retirement, Rascher Hopes moved to be based with Hilary Macdonald in Gloucestershire.

Having taught Hilary for some time and knowing her affection for Streaky, Emile knew she would provide the ideal environment for the gelding’s retirement, offering him the care and attention he needed in his later years.

“He still enjoyed the occasional short hack and, until about age 29 he was happy to be exercised in the school to keep up his suppleness and strength,” Hilary said.

“He would often offer some of the higher movements, depending on the day, such as passage, piaffe, and flying changes, seemingly for fun. He was a sturdy, fit and sound type who benefited from his solid early training foundation.

“Right until the end he had a great, bright and cheerful, somewhat cheeky personality and was very much loved by all who cared for him.

“I have to thank our equine nutritionist Clare MacLeod for helping devise a diet for Streaky once he stopped being able to eat hay properly. The diet kept him in good condition to the very end.

“I will also always be deeply grateful to his owners, Hilary, Leonie, and Emile, for allowing me the privilege of having Streaky as both a schoolmaster and a dear friend for so many years.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now