The Horse & Hound Podcast 68: Emily Moffitt, dressage Euros review, plus latest news and *new mini series* Charlie Unwin

In our 68th weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, our podcast host Pippa Roome talks to British showjumper Emily Moffitt about representing Britain at her first championships with her top ride Winning Good, including the role her coach Ben Maher plays in their success and what makes “Winnie” such a great competitor.

“He has the heart of a lion… He just wants to do it so much. He goes into the ring and you can feel him grow into a whole new horse” – Emily Moffitt on Winning Good

Moving on to the European Dressage Championships, H&H’s dressage editor Polly Bryan chats to our Hagen reporter Gemma Redrup about last week’s exciting sport in Germany.

“It was odd, but I loved it. There was a real atmosphere and it made it even more exciting” – H&H’s Hagen reporter Gemma Redrup on having crowds at the Europeans

Pippa joins Eleanor Jones and Lucy Elder of the H&H news team to chat about topical news including unexpected changes to the trailer test and a powerful video that was released on World Suicide Prevention Day, in which Matthew Wright’s wife Victoria speaks frankly about her experience.

“What is really important is that people don’t jump the gun… and risk a £1,000 fine, six points on your licence and a driving ban” – H&H’s senior news writer Lucy Elder on the trailer towing test being scrapped

This week marks the start of a new mini series with mental coach Charlie Unwin in our advice section, which gets underway with Charlie talking about managing your inner game

“Given that how the horse performs depends on how you perform as a rider, it’s important to understand what’s going on and how that affects our own game so we can get the best out of the horse” – Charlie Unwin

H&H Plus podcast: episode 68

