The Horse & Hound Podcast 66: Ros Canter | Paralympic dressage | Core strength | News round-up





In our 66th weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, currently supported by Petplan Equine, H&H editor Pippa Roome talks to top event rider Ros Canter to find out more about her Bicton CCI5* ride and what it was like to be the alternate rider at the Tokyo Olympics. Moving on to the week’s top news stories, Pippa talks to H&H’s news writer Becky Murray the need for change to improve the lives of disabled people and what happened at the Land Rover Blair Horse Trials last week. H&H’s dressage editor, Polly Bryan, is then joined by H&H’s senior news writer Lucy Elder, who has just arrived back from reporting at the Tokyo Paralympic dressage competition. In this week’s advice section, we welcome back personal trainer Katie Bleekman, who will be focusing on core strength. We hope you will find this useful.

Episode 66 of The Horse & Hound Podcast, our popular audio service available every Thursday morning for our H&H digital subscribers and currently supported by Petplan Equine, is now live.

Each episode is available for all H&H fans to listen to via your favourite podcast app 24hrs after its early release to our H&H digital subscribers. Search for “The Horse & Hound Podcast” in your preferred podcast app and click subscribe to be notified about each new episode. This will allow more listeners to make The Horse & Hound Podcast an essential part of their week on Friday morning.

In our 66th weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, currently supported by Petplan Equine, H&H editor Pippa Roome talks to top event rider Ros Canter to find out more about her Bicton CCI5* ride and what it was like to be the alternate rider at the Tokyo Olympics.

“I can’t say it was an easy position to be in, because it wasn’t, trying to persuade your brain you might be competing in a few hour’s time is quite a tricky thing to do, when you probably aren’t” – Ros Canter on being the alternate rider at the Tokyo Olympics

Moving on to the week’s top news stories, Pippa talks to H&H’s news writer Becky Murray the need for change to improve the lives of disabled people and what happened at the Land Rover Blair Horse Trials last week.

“You could see how much it meant to Rosie Fry to win – it was so lovely to watch” – Becky Murray reflecting on the action at Blair Horse Trials

H&H’s dressage editor, Polly Bryan, is then joined by H&H’s senior news writer Lucy Elder, who has just arrived back from reporting at the Tokyo Paralympic dressage competition.

“I think I cried most of the way back on the plane, just because of how incredible it all was” – Lucy Elder on her Tokyo experience

In this week’s advice section, we welcome back personal trainer Katie Bleekman, who will be focusing on core strength.

“A common question I ask any rider who is looking to improve their fitness is ‘what are you goals?’ and core strength is one that comes up every single time” – Katie Bleekman

We would love to hear your feedback on all our podcasts, so please do send your thoughts to pippa.roome@futurenet.com

H&H Plus podcast: episode 66

.

.

Listen now to other recent episodes of The Horse & Hound Podcast…