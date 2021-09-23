Horse & Hound Podcast 69: Robert Walker | Goal-setting | Blenheim & Dressage Championships review





In our 69th weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, H&H showing editor, Alex Robinson, talks to top showing rider Robert Walker about his Horse of the Year Show memories and what makes this show so special. H&H’s dressage editor Polly Bryan catches up with H&H’s news team to talk about the LeMieux National Dressage Championships and Blenheim Palace Horse Trials. Finally, equestrian psychology coach coach Charlie Unwin, discusses effective goal-setting. Let us know what you think

In our 69th weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, H&H showing editor, Alex Robinson, talks to top showing rider Robert Walker (pictured) about his Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) memories and what makes this show so special.

“I was absolutely made up” – Robert Walker on winning his first HOYS championship

H&H’s dressage editor Polly Bryan catches up with H&H’s news team to talk about the LeMieux National Dressage Championships and Blenheim Palace Horse Trials.

“The whole event had a bit of extra polish compared to when we were last at the event in 2019” – H&H’s dressage editor on her time at the National Dressage Championships

Finally, equestrian psychology coach coach Charlie Unwin, discusses effective goal-setting.

“We don’t often think about our goals that much – what is it that is going to get us there? How do we manage ourself in-between? What can we expect to feel like when we’re at different stages of the journey?” – Charlie Unwin

