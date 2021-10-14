The Horse & Hound Podcast 72: John Whitaker | HOYS review | Tackling nerves | News round-up





In our 72nd weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, currently supported by NAF, H&H showjumping editor Jennifer Donald talks to showjumping legend John Whitaker about Britain’s recent success in Barcelona and some of his most notable victories. H&H’s Alex Robinson joins H&H magazine editor Pippa Roome to discuss the showing action at Horse of the Year Show last week, followed by the H&H news team talking about a breeding legacy project and a new ethical framework for decision making in horse sport. Finally, equestrian psychology coach coach Charlie Unwin talks about the physiological challenge of tackling nerves. Let us know what you think.

“Being the first European person to win the World Cup Final was special – it helped put us on the map and probably changed our lives, to be honest” – John Whitaker

H&H’s Alex Robinson will then join H&H editor Pippa Roome to discuss all the action from the Horse of the Year Show last week.

“Everyone was in such good spirits and glad to be back and there were a lot of first-timers who went really well this year too” – H&H’s Alex Robinson on HOYS 2021

The H&H news team then discuss a breeding legacy project and a new ethical framework for decision making in horse sport.

“The idea behind this legacy is to fund raise and use some of Party Trick’s limited frozen semen to put some of the best competition mares in foal” – H&H’s news writer Becky Murray on a new breeding legacy project.

Finally, equestrian psychology coach coach Charlie Unwin, talks about the physiological challenge of tackling nerves.

“If we don’t get our physiology right, it’s very difficult to get our mentality right” – Charlie Unwin

H&H Plus podcast: episode 72

