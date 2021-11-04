The Horse & Hound Podcast 75: Hayley Watson-Greaves | Pau | What makes a good coach? | News round-up





In our 75th weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, H&H dressage editor Polly Bryan talks to grand prix dressage rider Hayley Watson-Greaves about returning to riding after a break to have a baby. H&H editor Pippa Roome then catches up with the H&H news team to discuss Pau Horse Trials, the Olympic format, horses working on different surfaces and fireworks. Finally, equestrian psychology coach Charlie Unwin, gives his insight into what makes a great coach. Let us know what you think

“I’d definitely say take your time and let yourself heal because I was so desperate to get back on board, I actually got banned from the yard for a week because I was trying to get involved and do stuff, but I wasn’t quite ready” – Hayley Watson-Greaves on her return to riding after having a baby

H&H editor Pippa Roome then chats to H&H’s Lucy Elder about Pau Horse Trials.

“There were so many stars born at Pau, which I love” – Lucy Elder on Pau Horse Trials

Pippa is then joined by the H&H news team to discuss the Olympic format, horses working on different surfaces and fireworks.

“Last year there were 193 firework-related incidents reported to the British Horse Society after last year’s fireworks night” – H&H’s news writer Becky Murray on fireworks night and horses

Finally, equestrian psychology coach coach Charlie Unwin, gives his insight into what makes a great coach.

“Good coaches work just as much with the rider as with the horse, and by that I mean they understand the rider and what is going on inside’” – Charlie Unwin

H&H Plus podcast: episode 75

