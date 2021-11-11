The Horse & Hound Podcast 76: Dan Skelton | Starting young horses | News round-up





In our 76th weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, H&H’s Jennifer Donald talks to top National Hunt trainer Dan Skelton about the jumps season ahead and talks about working with the rest of equestrianism’s famous Skelton family. H&H editor Pippa Roome then catches up with the H&H news team to discuss the bombshell news that the horse riding part of modern pentathlon is being dropped, anti-bullying week and the British Dressage AGM. Finally, trainer Jason Webb kicks off our new series about starting young horses. Let us know what you think.

Episode 76 of The Horse & Hound Podcast, our popular audio service available every Thursday morning for our H&H digital subscribers, is now live.

“It just works and it’s seamless – we all know what we’re seeing, thinking and feeling” – Dan Skelton on working alongside his family

“Pentathlon GB said that it was a sad day for the sport” – H&H’s news editor Eleanor Jones on the dropping of riding from modern pentathlon

“I treat starting horses like kids going to school in terms of the fact it is a learning experience, they need time to learn, they need to be challenged and they need empathy and a bit of nurturing along the way” – Jason Webb

We would love to hear your feedback on all our podcasts, so please do send your thoughts to pippa.roome@futurenet.com

H&H Plus podcast: episode 76

