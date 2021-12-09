The Horse & Hound Podcast 80: Egyptian turned British showjumper Sameh El Dahan | Longlining young horses | News round-up





In our 80th weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, H&H’s Jennifer Donald talks to Sameh El Dahan, a top showjumper who has recently switched nationalities and now rides for Britain instead of Egypt. H&H’s Pippa Roome then catches up with the H&H news team to discuss changes to the Highway Code, research into rehabilitation after sacroiliac pain and kickback from the decision to remove riding from the modern pentathlon. Finally, trainer Jason Webb continues his series about starting young horses, with a focus on longlining as part of a horse’s education this week. We hope you’ll enjoy listening.

“It’s a new adventure for me and I’m very excited to compete for Great Britain – I’ve had some very good results under the flag recently, so I hope the future is bright for me” – Lara Butler on her thoughts ahead of The London International Horse Show.

“The guidance for drivers is that they should pass horses and horse drawn vehicles at speeds under 10mph and allow for at least 2m space” – H&H’s news editor Eleanor Jones on changes to the Highway Code.

“This is done with a little bit of patience – I don’t want to get into a tug of war with my horse’s mouth” – Jason Webb

H&H Plus podcast: episode 80

