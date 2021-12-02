The Horse & Hound Podcast 79: Grand prix dressage rider Lara Butler | Tacking up young horses | News round-up





In our 79th weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, H&H’s Polly Bryan talks to international grand prix-winning dressage rider Lara Butler about training horses for longevity in dressage, why her newest grand prix star is something special and the build up to The London International Horse Show. H&H's Pippa Roome then catches up with the H&H news team to discuss the Horse & Hound Awards, changes in entry and membership fees at British Eventing and ways to prevent tack theft. Finally, trainer Jason Webb continues his new series about starting young horses with a focus on tacking up young horses this week. We hope you’ll enjoy listening.

“London is such a huge one – especially in front of a home crowd, which is always nice but slightly daunting” – Lara Butler on her thoughts ahead of The London International Horse Show.

“BE has had a 24% reduction in competing membership and a 7% reduction in runners in the past six years” – H&H’s senior news writer Lucy Elder on the outlook BE is facing.

“This process is about densensitising and you need to think about the differences between behaving like a predator and behaving like prey as a starting point” – Jason Webb

H&H Plus podcast: episode 79

