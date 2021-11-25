The Horse & Hound Podcast 78: Tom Jackson | LGCT Prague | Lunging young horses | News round-up





In our 78th weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, H&H’s Pippa Roome talks to talented young British event rider Tom Jackson about his recent success, the horse that put him on the map and his plans for next season. H&H’s Alex Robinson catches up H&H showjumping editor Jennifer Donald on the Longines Global Champions showjumping action in Prague, as well as the H&H news team to discuss the closure of a large and popular riding school and news about the Paris 2024 Games. Finally, trainer Jason Webb continues his series on starting young horses with a focus on lunging. We hope you’ll enjoy listening.

Episode 78 of The Horse & Hound Podcast, our popular audio service available every Thursday morning for our H&H digital subscribers, is now live.

Each episode is available for all H&H fans to listen to via your favourite podcast app 24hrs after its early release to our H&H digital subscribers. Search for “The Horse & Hound Podcast” in your preferred podcast app and click subscribe to be notified about each new episode. This will allow more listeners to make The Horse & Hound Podcast an essential part of their week on Friday morning.

In our 79th weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, H&H’s Pippa Roome talks to talented young British event rider Tom Jackson about his recent top 10 finish at Pau five-star with Billy Cuckoo, as well as the horse that took him from Pony Club to the highest level, and much more…

“Cuckoo is a really interesting little character; she’s not a very big horse… but she’s got a big heart and is incredibly careful” – Tom Jackson on the British-bred mare he took on after Pippa Funnell picked up an injury

H&H’s Alex Robinson catches up with H&H’s showjumping editor, Jennifer Donald, about the Longines Global Champions jumping action from Prague.

“I think everyone has fallen in love with King Edward over the past year – he’s jumped clear round after clear round” – Jennifer Donald on the winning horse in the Longines Global Champions Tour Super Grand Prix

Alex Robinson then speaks to the H&H news team to discuss the recent closure of a popular 40-year-old riding school that had a waiting list of new customers, but couldn’t balance the books due to rising costs, as well as news from the FEI general assembly on plans for the Paris 2024 Games.

“It’s got to a point where with all the paperwork and bureaucracy, plus the cost of everything, it’s just not viable anymore” – H&H’s news editor Eleanor Jones on the closure of the riding school at Greenacres Equestrian in Hertfordshire.

Finally, trainer Jason Webb continues his new series about starting young horses, and this week he discusses lunging.

“There are two main things to lunging – if you complicate things at this early stage it can cause blockages or resistances in the horse” – Jason Webb

We would love to hear your feedback on all our podcasts, so please do send your thoughts to pippa.roome@futurenet.com

H&H Plus podcast: episode 78

Listen now to other recent episodes of The Horse & Hound Podcast…