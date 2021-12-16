The Horse & Hound Podcast 81: Vicki Casey on riding at the London International Horse Show | Introducing young horses to riders | News round-up





In our 81st weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, H&H’s Alex Robinson talks to Vicki Casey, who has two mountain and moorland ponies through to a showing final at the London International Horse Show this week. She discusses their preparation and what it means to ride at this event. H&H’s Pippa Roome then catches up with the H&H news team to discuss hunting governance, road safety and fireworks in Scotland. Finally, trainer Jason Webb finishes his mini series about starting young horses, with a focus on introducing a young horse to a rider. We hope you’ll enjoy listening.

“It can be quite emotional really, because you realise how special it is to be there” – Vicki Casey on The London International Horse Show.

H&H’s Pippa Roome then catches up with the H&H news team to discuss hunting governance, road safety and fireworks in Scotland.

“There have been several large meetings recently between hunting stakeholders, as well as consultations, and this is the first step in the result of whatever new governance hunting receives” – H&H’s hunting editor Catherine Austen on planned changes to hunting governance

Finally, trainer Jason Webb finishes his mini series about starting young horses, with a focus on introducing a young horse to a rider.

“You never know how your horse has got out of bed that day, so I like to challenge my horse a little bit before I get on, and make sure they are really thinking and submitting to the process” – Jason Webb

H&H Plus podcast: episode 81

