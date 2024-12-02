



Eventers complete gruelling challenge to raise funds in memory of Caroline March

Piggy March was one of the core cyclists to complete the Cycle4Caroline challenge on Saturday. The 1,100km bike ride was run in memory of Piggy’s sister-in-law Caroline March, to raise money for Spinal Research and the British Eventing Support Trust. The team cycled from Blair Castle in Scotland to The Savoy in London over 10 days, and have so far raised more than £280,000. The riders came up against some terrible winter weather, and some sustained falls and injuries.

Piggy said: “It’s definitely tested us to the limits – in some ways, more than I expected, but then, I was actually terrified of trying to do it. I thought, ‘I don’t even know that I can get up these hills or to the end of these long days’, because I’m not a strong, fast cyclist. But in a group, I’ve climbed some hills that if I was training, there’s no chance I would have kept soldiering on up – I’d have got off and cried or had a strop. It’s different when it’s the real thing, you’re with such amazing people, you have the adrenaline. It’s like I always said to myself coming into this – my legs work, shut up, get on and do it.”

Farewell to a ‘fantastic’ horseman

Dave Prater, who founded the Rhencullen Stud with his wife Carol Prater, has died aged 79. Dave had many jobs within the horse world, including those of showjumper and stuntman – he doubled for Ray Winstone in the 1980s television adaptation of Robin of Sherwood. Dave and Carol had great success in the showing world, something his family have gone on to enjoy, and was a long-standing judge for the Welsh Pony and Cob Society.

Champion Flat jockey Oisin Murphy going showjumping again

We are all looking forward to the London International Horse Show, which takes place from 18-22 December. Friday night’s performance includes the crowd-pleasing Markel Jockeys Jumping Class, in aid of the Injured Jockeys Fund.

Four-time champion Flat jockey Oisin Murphy has won internationally over coloured poles, and he contested the Speed Derby at Hickstead in 2022. However, being out of practice, he enlisted the help of five-time Hickstead Derby winner and European gold medallist William Funnell ahead of this year’s class in London.

“Will was very kind to let us come down and give us a few pointers,” says Oisin. “He put a little course up for us and he allowed us to warm up as normal, like we will be doing on the 20 December, before we popped round. He’s a fantastic rider and it was very good of him to give up his time.”

