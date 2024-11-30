Farewell to ‘fantastic’ horseman who left a legacy of knowledge





Dave Prater, founder of the Rhencullen Stud died aged 79, on 7 November, leaving a lifetime legacy in the horse world.

Dave became involved in equestrianism at a very young age, driving horses with his lifelong friend Peter Gray of Thorneyside Stud.

He had many jobs within the horse world, from showjumping to trotting racing and even as a stuntman, working with his friend John Dent. His last such job was in the television series Robin of Sherwood in the 1980s, doubling for Ray Winstone.

He was a fantastic horseman who passed his knowledge on to his children,

Dave started the Rhencullen Stud with his wife Carol Prater and enjoyed much success in the showing world into his latter years, supporting his family in showing and carrying on his legacy. He also enjoyed supporting his grandchildren who are up and coming in the horse world, especially Phoebe who shares his passion.

Dave was a long-standing judge for the Welsh Pony and Cob Society, judging at all the major shows.

He is survived by his five children, Lisa, Danny, Dean, Michelle and Rebecca, and will be sadly missed by all.

