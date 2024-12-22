Who won the 2024 performance pony finals at London International Horse Show?





The British Show Pony Society (BSPS) hosted the 2024 BSPS performance pony finals over the concluding two days of the London International Horse Show.

With classes for coloureds, lead-reins, working hunter ponies and performance ponies, riders were provided with the opportunity to showcase their showmanship.

Find out who won the 2024 BSPS performance pony finals at the London International Horse Show:

Winners of the 2024 BSPS performance pony finals

Performance coloured native/cob/traditional horse and pony

Kayleigh Catton and her own traditional stallion Horsmans Landlord reign in a competitive native/cob/traditional final and also stand coloured champions.

Performance coloured non-native horse and pony

Lizzie Quinlan and her own gelding Awesome top the non-native coloured final.

Junior performance pony

Reigning HOYS M&M junior champions Cadlanvalley Royal Bronze and Maisie Kerry-Oates, 11, score the junior performance pony title.

Performance pony not exc 148cm

A sublime performance sees Libby James and Skellorn Aventus lead the not exceeding 148cm performance field.

Performance pony not exc 158cm

Stephanie Turner and New Forest pony Ravenstone Fudge II dazzle in the exceeding 158cm section to win, adding this triumph to a HOYS breed victory secured in October.

Heritage first-ridden working sports pony

Medi Rowles Lloyd and Dorian Lloyd’s Heniarth Willy-Wagtail scoop the first-ridden title and are Heritage working sports pony reserve.

Heritage lead-rein working sports pony

Florence Milczarek and Sophie and Jonathon Milczarek’s Welsh section A mare Cosford Wishes Vow take the lead-rein title before standing Heritage working sports pony champions.

Open cradle stakes

Tracey Paskins’ Nantfforchog Blue Moonstar and Grace Morton win the penultimate showing class of the 2024 London International Horse Show.

Open nursery stakes class

Marsh Walk On By and Lily Richardson are nursey stakes winners and overall worker stakes champions.

