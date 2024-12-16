



Dressage first made its mark at the London International Horse Show in 1991 where British pair Jennie Loriston-Clarke and Annie MacDonald Hall saw off a direct challenge from Monica Theodorescu and Sven Rothenberger to win the pas de deux.

The first World Cup leg wasn’t held there until 2004. Spain’s Beatriz Ferrer-Salat won that inaugural competition on Beauvalais with 79.58%, narrowly edging out Carl Hester on Escapado, who finished a close second.

At the time, it was a landmark moment for British dressage. Yet few could have anticipated the enduring cultural significance the event would hold for the sport two decades later.

Today, the London International Horse Show is a stage for historic achievements. Three of the most recent dressage world records have been set here, with its intimate, close-quarters atmosphere bringing out the best in the world’s top horses.

For riders, it’s a debut like no other. The palpable excitement from last year’s newcomers, Lewis Robertson-Carrier and Becky Moody shone through in their post-test interviews, capturing the thrill of stepping onto this iconic stage for the first time.

“In the run-up to the grand prix I was nauseous for about a week,” Becky said. “You dream of riding at this show, it’s something that we all aspire to. It was an incredible experience.”

But who are the riders and horses set to experience that atmosphere for the first time in 2024?

London International Horse Show: dressage debutants

Laura Tomlinson is no stranger to the London International Horse Show, having made her debut at Olympia in 2005 at just 20 years old, where she rode Douglas Dorsey to a sixth-place finish. However, 2024 marks her first appearance at the ExCel Arena.

She’ll be riding Soegaards Bon Royal, who’ll be making his London debut. The 10-year-old gelding is in his first year of grand prix but caught the eye early with a brace of Premier League wins.

He was placed third at the national championships and made his international debut at Leeuwarden in October. Laura will be aiming for a clean round and a plus 70% score.

Sixty-three-year-old Richard White will be the only British rider making his full debut.

For years, Richard has worked quietly behind the scenes, lending his expertise to some of the biggest names in dressage. His long-standing partnership – and marriage – with Finnish Olympian Kyra Kyrklund has kept him deeply involved in international dressage for over three decades. However, competing hasn’t been a regular part of his journey for much of that time.

But that all changed when he got the ride on Lynda Cameron’s Lusitano gelding Heroi do Seixo. The 12-year-old gelding was originally intended for Kyra, but Richard – on the mend after two hip replacements – took him on when she stopped riding five years ago after a cancer diagnosis.

Inspired by Heroi, Richard returned to competition and made his grand prix debut in 2022 after a brief stint at small tour. Since then, the pair have competed internationally, including at Aachen, and were part of the British Nations Cup team at Rotterdam CDIO5*. In London, they’ll aim for high 60% scores in the grand prix and to break the 70% barrier in the freestyle.

Seasoned contenders and a rising star from Austria

Austrian rider Diana Porsche will make her London debut aboard Dahoud, her regular competition partner. Diana, who recently took on the ride of last year’s London winner Imhotep, currently sits third in the Western European League. She’ll be looking to boost her chances of qualifying for the final in Basel with a strong showing in London.

Dutch rider Marieke Van Der Putten is no stranger to the World Cup circuit but will also be making her first appearance in London. Riding the 12-year-old gelding Torveslettens Titanium RS2 NOP, she is in excellent form and is expected to score above 70% in the grand prix and close to 80% in the freestyle.

Hungarian rider Anikó Komjáthy-Losonczy will also make her London debut aboard Dior S, her long-time partner. Currently leading the Central European League standings, she is in a strong position to secure one of the league’s two qualifying spots for the final. However, with exciting combinations like Sandra Sysojeva and Maxima Bella, and experienced competitors Justina Vanagaite-Samuile and her horse Nabab hot on her heels, a strong performance here could be crucial.

