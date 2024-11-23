‘A truly outstanding line-up’ British Olympic medallists headline London dressage entries





Two of Britain’s 2024 Olympic medal-winning combinations spearhead the dressage entries for this year’s London International Horse Show (18-22 December).

Becky Moody with Jagerbomb and Lottie Fry and Glamourdale, who were on the team that won bronze in Paris, are among the Brits entered for the World Cup legs on the first two days of the show. Also entered are Paris alternates Lewis Carrier with Diego V, and London 2012 team gold and individual bronze medallist Laura Tomlinson, with Soegaards Bon Royal, as well as Richard White with Heroi Do Seixo.

Ireland’s Olympic combination Abi Lyle and Giraldo Austrian rider Diana Porsche with Dahoud 3, also feature in the international line-up of entries.

“The line-up for the FEI Dressage World Cup presented by Bret Willson Dressage International Ltd and supported by Horse & Hound at London International Horse Show is truly outstanding,” show director Simon Brooks-Ward told H&H.

“We are thrilled to welcome such a high calibre of international riders, including world-class competitors like Britain’s Lottie Fry and Becky Moody, alongside stars from theNetherlands, Spain and beyond. The presence of British talent, riding on the back of their success in Paris, ensures that the dressage competition will be a highlight of the show this year.”

