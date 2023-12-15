‘My horse is an absolute legend’: Becky Moody and Jagerbomb impress on London International debut





British rider Becky Moody and the exciting nine-year-old Jagerbomb impressed in the London International Horse Show freestyle dressage results this evening (14 December), finishing a highly creditable third in what was their debut at the show.

The gelding, who Becky bred and who she now co-owns with Jo Cooper, scored 83.675%, with Lottie Fry and Everdale second on 85.04% and Charlotte Dujardin and Imhotep finishing as winners on 89.456%.

“My horse is just an absolute legend – he was phenomenal and loved every moment of it and I think you can see that on his face,” said Becky. “I came here for many, many years watching and obviously getting to riding here has taken quite a long time, but I’ve got here.

“The bigger the crowd, the better he is – he just thrives on it and really wants to do it. He came down the centre line saying ‘let’s go’, which is amazing.”

Becky rode the son of Dante Weltino to a medley of Tom Jones music, including Sex Bomb, which really suited this horse’s personality.

“It was my groom and really good friend Kim, who several years ago told me that I should do my freestyles with Jagerbomb to Tom Jones music, but I thought it would be too cheesy,” explained Becky. “Then I finally caved in! It was put together by Tony Hobden of Equidance and used it in inter I freestyles to start with and then Tony did a corker of a job upgrading it to grand prix level, because I loved riding to it.”

Becky admitted that she perhaps didn’t always envisage Jagerbomb reaching the highest echelons of the sport.

“As a young horse, he wasn’t massively… – inspiring, is the wrong word – but as a four- or five-year-old, I didn’t know whether he had the best engine in the world. He had good movement, but not amazing movement. But because he’s got such an incredible brain and the heart to want to do it, it’s allowed me to really develop him. He’s just getting better and better.”

Becky’s technicality scores in the London International freestyle dressage results ranged from 74.5% to 78.25% with artistic impression scores ranging between 86.6% and 94.8%. Jaegerbomb’s previous personal best in grand prix freestyle was 79.99%, which he scored at Hartpury in July, earlier this year.

Becky scored a personal best of 75.08% with Jagerbomb when finishing third in the FEI World Cup qualifier, presented by Bret Willson Dressage International Ltd and supported by Horse & Hound, yesterday.

