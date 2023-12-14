



Charlotte Dujardin took the top spot for a second night in a row in the London International Horse Show freestyle dressage results this evening (14 December).

Riding Carl Hester and Coral Ingham’s exciting 10-year-old Imhotep (Pete), Charlotte wowed the judges to score 89.465% to a medley from the film Madagascar.

“It’s Pete’s first indoor show and to perform how he has done, I couldn’t ask any more,” said Charlotte, who topped a British one-two-three in the London International freestyle dressage results, with Lottie Fry (Everdale) and Becky Moody (Jaegerbomb) in second and third respectively. “Go Great Britain, I say! The prospect of the Paris Olympics next year couldn’t be more exciting. What an honour it is to be British.

“I have a real partnership with Pete that I absolutely love. To me, that is what it’s all about – when you can reassure them, hold his hand and say it’s OK. He has so much energy and never stops – he just keeps going and going and I love that – it’s me all over.”

Charlotte missed riding at last year’s London International Horse Show as she was pregnant.

“I was so sad to miss last year, but to be back riding here this year makes me so proud and riding in front of a home crowd is incredible – it’s a dream to ride here,” explained Charlotte. “It makes me so emotional to think what I’ve achieved this year. I honestly didn’t think I’d be riding having had my daughter Isabella in March. It’s been fantastic, the best year ever – I can’t thank Carl [Hester] enough for what he’s done for me and putting me where I am today.”

Charlotte’s technicality scores for her freestyle ranged between 79.25% and 87%, with judge at C, Andrew Ralph Gardner, awarding her 87%. Her artistic scores scores ranged between 94% and 98.6%, with the latter coming from Jacques van Daele at M.

Imhotep’s personal best in grand prix freestyle score came at the European Championships in Riesenbeck in September, where he scored 91.396%, but his London score this evening is a close second.

Tonight’s London International freestyle dressage results added to Charlotte’s victory in the FEI World Cup qualifier, presented by Bret Willson Dressage International Ltd and supported by Horse & Hound, aboard Imhotep with a score of 81.76%. FEI dressage World Cup freestyle yesterday.

