‘To ride here is emotional’: Lottie Fry and Everdale dazzle in London International freestyle





World champion Lottie Fry put in a stellar performance with Everdale to finish second in the London International Horse Show freestyle dressage results this evening (14 December).

Lottie and Everdale, a 14-year-old stallion Lottie co-owns with Van Olst Horses, scored 85.04%, just over 4% adrift of winners Charlotte Dujardin and Imhotep, who is by Everdale, in tonight’s FEI dressage World Cup freestyle.

“It was so much fun to ride and it worked really well – I loved it, Everdale loved it and it seemed like the crowd loved it,” Lottie said of her performance, a new freestyle, which included tracks such as Lady Marmalade by Pattie Labelle, What About Us, Walk Me Home and Just Give Me A Reason by Pink.

“Tom Hunt created the music for me and he did such a great job. Honestly, it’s such a special feeling. Riding in an atmosphere like that isn’t something we get to experience very often, so to be able to come here to London is in fact really emotional and to hear the crowd getting behind you is so special.”

Speaking of the British one-two-three, with Becky Moody and Jagerbomb finishing third, Lottie said: “To have Becky coming out and doing so well is really exciting for British dressage and it’s always incredible to be second behind Charlotte.”

Lottie and Everdale’s freestyle scores ranged between 75.35% and 83.5% for technicality and 89% and 94.4% for artistic impression.

Tonight’s London International freestyle dressage results follows up Lottie and Everdale’s second place on 77.43% in the FEI World Cup qualifier, presented by Bret Willson Dressage International Ltd and supported by Horse & Hound yesterday.

