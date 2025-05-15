Royal Windsor, Olympic champion in foal, and more things the horse world is talking about





Royal Windsor is here

Royal Windsor Horse Show kicked off today (Thursday, 15 May) and the first champions of 2025 have been crowned. Stories so far include Hannah Horton and Migration – a horse who wouldn’t leave the starting stalls – beating The King’s horse in the Retraining of Racehorses (RoR) ridden championship. Dani Williams took the RoR in-hand title with Dance With Fire on their first venture into showing.

Exciting news for TSF Dalera BB

Double Olympic dressage champion TSF Dalera BB is expecting a foal. Her rider, Germany’s Jessica von Bredow-Werndl, posted a video on Sunday (11 May, Mother’s Day in Germany) sharing the exciting news. Dalera is in foal to Vitalis, whose talented progeny include world team gold and double individual silver medallist Vamos Amigos. Jessica said that she is “sure Dalera will be a wonderful mummy”.

Reflections on Badminton’s cross-country

Mark Phillips reflects on Mars Badminton Horse Trials’s cross-country day in his exclusive H&H column this week. “Eric Winter’s cross-country course was very different this year – bigger, better and fairer than some of his previous efforts,” says Mark. “It was a refreshing change to the trend of modern courses with fewer skinnies and multi-element questions. Most of the combinations proved effective speed bumps, making the time difficult to achieve, even with perfect conditions.”

