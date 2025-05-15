Olympic champion is expecting a foal: ‘We’re sure she will be a wonderful mummy’





Double Olympic dressage champion TSF Dalera BB, who was partnered by Germany’s Jessica von Bredow-Werndl to individual and team gold medals in both Tokyo and Paris, is pregnant.

Dalera (by Easy Game, out of Dark Magic mare Handryk) was retired from competition in August 2024, following hints from her rider at Paris that connections were thinking about the mare’s post-sporting future.

Dalera’s career boasted 11 gold medals from Olympic, World and European Championships, plus two World Cup final titles.

Jessica told media at Paris 2024 that she hoped “Dalera can have a baby some day”. Her retirement was announced several weeks later, along with the news that she would stay with her rider for ever. The pair enjoyed guest appearances at shows over the winter.

Jessica revealed on Sunday (11 May) – Mother’s Day in Germany – that Dalera is in foal to Vitalis (by Vivaldi, out of D-Day mare Tolivia).

“It’s overwhelming, and we’re sure that Dalera will be a wonderful mummy,” said Jessica, adding that the mare took straight away and that they have already seen the foal’s heartbeat.

“We’re so excited for the exciting time ahead – and for the little prince or princess.”

Other Vitalis offspring include Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour’s 2022 world team gold and double individual silver medal-winning ride Vamos Amigos, who has since joined Britain’s Annabella Pidgley, and Daniel Bachmann Andersen’s Paris 2024 team silver medal-winning partner Vayron, who has since joined Ingrid Klimke.

His more recent progeny include exciting British-bred young horse MSJ Viva Dannebrog, daughter of Diva Dannebrog with whom Natasha Baker won grade III individual and team silver medals at the para dressage World Championships at the 2018 World Equestrian Games. MSJ Viva Dannebrog, owned and bred by Emma Blundell, was crowned national five-year-old champion in 2023 with Amy Woodhead, holds several regional titles and has had multiple placings up to advanced medium at the winter championships.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now