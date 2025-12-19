Pony who cost £500 as a ‘feral’ yearling stands London champion for emotional owner





A “bargain pony” was crowned British Show Horse Association (BSHA) 2025 Rising Stars hack and riding horse champion at the London International Horse Show with his Cardiff-based owner.

There was rapturous applause from onlookers as a visibly shocked, and later teary, Rosa Cartwright and her 12-year-old Greenvale Don Legend (Donny) were called forwards as winners of the small division. They went on to land the 2025 Rising Stars hack and riding horse champion sash.

Rosa has owned Donny, by Dom Perignon out of a Welsh mare, since he was a yearling, having bought him from the Greenvale stud near Llanelli.

“I call him my bargain pony. He was advertised for £500, and he had good bloodlines. So we went to see him and found the reason he was £500 was because we couldn’t get near him — he was afraid of life. But we saw him move in the round pen and I decided to take a punt on him. We ushered him into the trailer using a Shetland to persuade him on board,” Rosa said.

“When we got home, we ushered him into a stable and it took me two weeks to catch him – he was feral, so I spent hours in the stable with him trying to persuade him to be brave.”

Initially, Rosa had intended to attempt eventing with Donny, but she found that although he was a “machine” across country, his tendency to be afraid of everything made the showjumping phase difficult. The pair did enjoy dressage, though, under the tutelage of Marina Evans, and attempted showing for the first time three years ago.

“The last couple of years, he’s really grown up, but I never would have thought he’d cope with a show of that calibre. He’s blown me away,” Rosa said.

“The only thing that could have possibly made it better would be to have my mum there. She passed away last year and used to love coming to watch me at all my shows. She was obviously with me every step and shining all the luck down on us, but made it super emotional for us.”

2025 Rising Stars hack and riding horse reserve champion

Second-placed small contender Alicia Matthews riding her own hack Sparkton Royal Fortune (Thumper) finished reserve champion. Bookkeeper Alicia and 10-year-old Thumper, who has been with Alicia for five years, have progressed together through the intermediate ranks and enjoyed a stellar season in amateur classes, securing the home-produced supreme sash at Equifest this summer. This was their first visit to London, and they will also compete in the style and performance final this week.

“I’ve waited 50 years for this”

Amanda Court and Jupiter C (Fletcher) landed the large spoils ahead of Annie McAndrew and her own Sky. Fletcher, 11, was initially bought by his owners, the Hoose family, as a showjumper, but it soon became apparent he would make a show horse. They offered the ride to Amanda, a family friend, who gladly took him on.

Amanda used to show, but gave way to her children’s showing ambitions and later, her grandchildren’s ponies, ensuring all are turned out immaculately. Fittingly, Amanda and Fletcher also took the best turned out award in the class.

“I’m 60 now, and I’ve probably waited 50 years for this,” she said in the ring.

Their path to London was not straightforward. They initially qualified at Kent County, but as Amanda did not have the correct registrations, they lost their ticket and had to reattempt qualification, which they secured at the BSHA championships.

