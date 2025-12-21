



It was a maxi-cob one-two coup in the 2025 Rising Stars cob championship at London International Horse Show (LIHS).

Jocelyn Cleveland was visibly stunned to land the maxi cob and the 2025 Rising Stars cob championship aboard her good friend Susanna O’Reilly Hyland’s maxi mare, De Kobdashian (Elsa).

“It’s just the most incredible feeling ever,” said Jocelyn. “I just wasn’t expecting this. I was so nervous beforehand about coming to London and the whole thing, and all I wanted was for her to go in and behave. I just couldn’t have been more proud of how she did cope with it all.”

Such was Jocelyn’s shock, she couldn’t even believe it when she was initially pulled top.

“I looked around me because I thought, ‘no, they’re not calling me’. But Vicky Smith was at the side stewarding and she told me to go into line.”

Susanna bought the eight-year-old 2019 Dublin Horse Show cob champion on Christmas Eve four years ago, from Kieran Price. He had had lightly campaigned her, having brought her here from Ireland where she was shown by Jodie Moran.

“My friend Russell Ingram originally found her for us. We went to see her and Russell actually did show her the first season we had her, but conceded that he looked too big on her. We’d taken her to Lynn Russell’s for lessons, so then Lynn did a bit on her.”

During this time, Jocelyn was gelling with Elsa at home.

“We just click. She is sensitive but I trust her and I think she trusts me; she knows I love her. She’s always given me such fun so I said to Susanna I would love to have a go showing her.”

The pair have had a super run this season, finishing eighth at the Royal International Horse Show (RIHS), holding their own among the professionals, and second at Edenbridge and Oxted Show. They also won two London qualifiers.

Elsa and Jocelyn have also turned a hoof to the working show horse classes: “She does love her jumping, so we’ve just been just having fun and learning together. Then maybe we will try and do the Rising Star working show horse class.”

Style and performance

Taking the reserve spot were second-placed maxi contenders Samantha Hodgson-Clarke and her own Grane Valley Mr Newark (Yogi), a striking dapple grey big-moving part-bred Percheron x Gelderlander. Samantha has owned seven-year-old Yogi since a foal, having placed a deposit on him at just four days old. The versatile and mannerly Yogi also qualified for the style and performance under-25 class with 15-year-old Madison Slattery.

Also forward for the 2025 Rising Stars cob championship were the winners and runners up in the earlier lightweight or heavyweight cob class.

Kristiane Tobin and her own Brookdale Just In Time (Justin) were undaunted by the prospect of being first to give their individual show, landing the top spot ahead of Charlotte Butler and her own Cobpuccino.

Having not shown properly for 20 years, Kristiane explained that she wanted an experienced horse she could simply take to a show and enjoy.

“I was recommended Justin through a Facebook post and after going to view him, I fell in love with him,” said Kristiane. “He came home and settled straight away as a cheeky chap – he loves Guinness and demolishes Lickits.”

Kristiane and Justin also enjoy hacking and “popping a few jumps,” but Justin’s forte is showing. “He loves to show off – he knows his job and thoroughly enjoys himself.”

The pair qualified at the Royal Welsh Spring Festival and says that although she was “a nervous wreck in the ring here, she’d “love to give Horse of the Year Show a go”.

Kristiane is quick to credit her “amazing instructor”, Marina Evans, who also trains 2025 Rising Stars hack and riding horse champions, Rosa Cartwright and Greenvale Don Legend.

“None of this would’ve been possible without her,” said Kristiane, “she hasn’t only developed out partnership but has also put up with my anxiety.”

